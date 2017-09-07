Catholic Charities Fort Worth on the ground, in for long haul on Harvey relief

September 16, 2017

Catholic Charities Fort Worth staff and volunteers are seen before their deployment to the Texas Coast to help Harvey victims. (Photo courtesy CCFW)



FORT WORTH — Bryan Knox and Jim Schick burst into laughter when asked if they’re stressed.

“When I get a chance to go to my car for a break and call my fiancée I tell her I’m stressed but it’s a good stress,” Knox said. “I know there’s a huge need and I’ve enjoyed meeting and talking to everyone I've been working with these past few days.”

Schick agreed.

“Stress in situations like this is a privilege,” Schick said. “I look at my life compared to theirs and just ask God to help me help them.”

Both have their hands full of late as Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief case managers with Catholic Charities Fort Worth.

Both are working with evacuees who relocated to the Metroplex in the wake of Harvey's widespread destruction throughout numerous Texas counties late last month.

“Jim and I are basically a two-man team right now in need of volunteers,” Knox said. “We’re dealing with about 40 clients a piece but that number’s growing daily. All but one of the families we’ve dealt with have committed to stay here. Many didn’t have flood insurance, lost their homes, and just have nothing, no clothes, no furniture.”

Locating housing for area evacuees has proved a challenge in itself, CCFW President Heather Reynolds said.

CCFW volunteers and staff assist in a neighborhood near the Houston area that was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo courtesy CCFW)

“The [Fort Worth Housing Authority] is moving slow, which is a huge issue to get these folks housed,” Reynolds said. She prays the process will be sped up for these evacuees.

Helping relocated residents find jobs has also been a challenge.

“We’re helping people find apartments and housing,” Schick said. “But also, if anyone’s hiring, we’d love to hear from you.”

CCFW officials and volunteers have also deployed to areas hard hit by Harvey working in coordination with state and national governmental and charitable organizations including Catholic Charities Galveston-Houston.

The plan, Reynolds said, is to address immediate and long-term needs. Reynolds urged those wishing to help to work through CCFW or similar agencies.

“The urge for many is just to go down there,” Reynolds said. “But, without coordination and planning, that can cause more harm than good.”

Recovery entails years of hard work ahead but Catholic Charities workers from Fort Worth and elsewhere hit the ground early and remain dedicated to “journey with families for long-term recovery,” Reynolds said.

CCFW workers and volunteers last week served 197 disaster-affected homes assisting them with FEMA applications, SBA loan applications, and other services, in addition to distributing $10,000 worth of gift cards for food, gas, clothing, and other necessities.

Five CCFW staff members and five volunteers are working out of the Catholic Charities Galveston-Houston location to distribute goods and help with data entry to register affected families.

Closer to home, staff and volunteers are working at Fort Worth’s Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center, serving as a temporary shelter, assisting about 80 relocated families. They’ve already donated about $10,000 in immediate assistance, funds, and gift cards collected through parishes and other donations.

The push for now remains cash and gift card donations and volunteers, Knox and Schick said.

“The people staying here will need clothes, furniture, and household items soon,” Schick said. “But I would suggest contacting [CCFW] before donating physical items to see what’s needed and when the timing for those items is right.”

Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, called upon the faithful to “aspire to the greatness of the widow who ‘put in everything she had, her whole living,’” in an Aug. 30 statement, which addressed the need for immediate crisis response, intermediate recovery and long-term recovery.

The hearts of Texans are deep, Carr Allmon and Reynolds said.

“We are so honored to be part of the recovery and healing,” Reynolds said.

To volunteer to help Harvey evacuees, or to donate to relief efforts, please visit www.catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/hurricane-harvey-update/