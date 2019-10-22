CCFW makes an impact in Arlington

October 21, 2019

Catholic Charities Fort Worth supervisor Olga Nowlan, right, works with client Damasio Guerra at the Arlington campus. (NTC/Ben Torres)

Catholic Charities Fort Worth staff member Olga Nowlan says she looks forward to pulling into the CCFW Arlington campus’ parking lot each morning.

Nowlan, who serves as the Arlington campus supervisor, explains that the modest one-story house, repurposed as a cozy, yet bustling cluster of offices, offers a welcoming environment for clients, staff members, and several volunteers.

“We offer a variety of services at this Arlington location,” said Nowlan. “For example, clients of our Street Outreach Services who are experiencing homelessness are able to use our address as a place to check in and pick up their mail. Other visitors to the Arlington campus can find help in accessing resources such as affordable housing, employment services, and assistance with rent, food, and utilities.”

These services are offered through partner agencies, said Nowlan, noting that some clients between the ages of 18 and 62 may qualify for comprehensive case management through CCFW’s Padua Pilot, which is designed to permanently lift people out of poverty.

Comprehensive and compassionate care for pregnant women and families with children under the age of 18 months is also available through the agency’s Gabriel Project. Staff members and volunteers offer practical assistance, spiritual encouragement, emotional support, and resources designed to help families to reach their financial, educational, and employment goals.

“The purpose of the Arlington campus is to be where our clients are, to be available where they need us to be,” said Marc Dabal, who serves as CCFW’s Director of Parish Relations. “It doesn’t seem that the distance between Arlington and Fort Worth is that great, but for a client without transportation or childcare, it can be really challenging to get to the Fort Worth Catholic Charities campus to find help. We work with our diocese and with Arlington parishes, partner agencies, and community members to help remove barriers for clients, to connect them to employment opportunities and vital services so that they can achieve success.”

Approximately 120 clients are seen each month at the Arlington campus, added Dabal, noting that CCFW’s Transportation Program also regularly serves eligible Arlington residents.

“Our commitment to Catholic Social Teaching reminds us that we don’t serve based upon our clients’ faith but upon our own faith,” said Dabal. “We know we are making a positive impact in the Arlington community through our presence and outreach.”

The CCFW Arlington campus is located at 917 W. Sanford Street. To learn more, visit CatholicCharitiesFortWorth.org/Arlington-Campus or call 817-534-0814.