Loving Care delivers pregnancy support where it’s needed most

December 19, 2016

Cathy Stroud (left) Joan Hilleren (center), and Sharon Brown make up Loving Care Pregnancy Center. Hilleren is the director of Loving Care. Brown and Stroud help Hilleren teach teens about parenting and caring for a new baby. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

COLLEYVILLE — Bringing a new life into the world can be overwhelming, especially for a pregnant teenage student.

Her needs range from emotional support to information about pregnancy and parenting, plus practical assistance to meet the needs of the baby. Loving Care brings those services directly to young women at Trinity High School in Euless and Bridges Accelerated Learning Center in Colleyville.

Joan Hilleren, a parishioner at Good Shepherd Parish in Colleyville, said the idea for Loving Care began in 2013 when Sheila McCormick, then director of Gabriel Project at St. Michael Parish in Bedford, asked her and Elizabeth Chanoine, director of Christian Connection at St. Michael, to “help develop a medical pregnancy center in the HEB area because there was a high incidence of teen pregnancies there.”

But when Hilleren and Chanoine first met with Trinity High School Crisis Counselor Peggy McIntyre, they discovered that a “brick and mortar” model would not work.

She said McIntyre “immediately explained that a regular pregnancy center would not work because the teens have such full schedules they just wouldn’t take the time to go there.”

Instead, McIntyre suggested they bring the parenting classes into the high school, Hilleren said.

“I thought ‘Really? We can do that? In a public high school?’” she recalled. She soon learned that “we can’t initiate a conversation about faith. But if they ask, we can answer them.”

After working more than a year to develop lesson plans, form a board of directors and acquire non-profit status, Hilleren began parenting classes in January 2015 at Trinity. By May of that year, she was also teaching at Bridges.

Loving Care, a Catholic non-profit 501c3 organization, works closely with counselors at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to provide pregnant and parenting teens with instruction in parenting, nutrition, effective communication, and developing self-esteem and personal dignity.

Loving Care also helps students access other support such as one-on-one mentoring through Gabriel Project, help with budgeting for financial independence through Catholic Charities, free car seats and other baby items through Texas Health Resources, and free transportation with HEB Transit. Additionally, Loving Care provides scholarships for additional or advanced education.

Bridges Counselor Joy Chandler, LPC, said Loving Care “is all about love of children and opening the hearts of young teenage mothers and helping them become better parents.”

Chandler, who attends all Loving Care classes on her campus, said “we have teenage girls whose nutrition is not at the top of the list and they learn how that affects their babies.”

Loving Care also provides a healthy, low fat lunch for participants who meet weekly for about an hour during the campus lunch period.

Between January 2015 and April 2016, Loving Care served 22 students at Trinity and 14 students at Bridges.

In February 2016, Loving Care received a written endorsement from Michael Demma, director of the Office of Respect Life for the Diocese of Fort Worth. Demma told the North Texas Catholic that Hilleren and the Loving Care teachers are “living the Word on a daily basis with these young women.”

“We have the Catholic Church working together to do whatever we need to do to help these young women and it doesn’t matter to us whether they’re Catholic. They’re all God’s people.”

Loving Care’s most immediate need is for volunteer teachers and co-teachers who can commit to a class at least twice a month for a semester or, if possible, for the entire year.

“When you work with anyone, you want to develop a trust relationship … and to do that, you can’t have a different person every week because the girls won’t open up enough to develop that trust,” she said.

“You don’t have to know everything,” Hilleren said. “You just have to be a good listener … if you’re not sure, just come and sit in on a class.” Interested volunteers can contact Hilleren at fargominn@verizon.net or (682) 429-0724.