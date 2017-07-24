Steve Becht hired as director of real estate and construction

July 24, 2017

Steve Becht (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

FORT WORTH — Steve Becht, director of real estate and construction, plans to offer parishes and the Diocese three important things: recommendations on better methods for planning and construction project delivery; faster schedules from concept to completion; and more cost effective ways to build and operate facilities.

As an engineer, attorney, and real estate broker, Becht comes to the diocese from the Indianapolis area with more than 25 years’ experience in construction design and management. He has worked for major corporations designing, building, and overseeing facilities across North America. In 1997, he launched his own consulting and project management firm which functioned as an adjunct real estate and construction department for companies.

Disillusioned with an increasing corporate emphasis on profits over people, Becht welcomed the opportunity to work for the Church. “If I can spend the rest of my career helping build Christ’s churches, or helping his Church one way or the other, that’s what I’m going to do,” said the lifelong Catholic.

With the exception of one year at Texas A&M University, all of Becht’s education has been at Catholic schools, including his engineering and law degrees from the University of Dayton.

In his new role, Becht sees himself as a “fiduciary and counselor” to protect and advise the parishes and Diocese on construction, facilities, and real estate matters.

According to Becht, about 90 percent of the potential cost savings in a construction project occurs during the planning and design phases, so he wants to provide early recommendations to the parishes as they develop the concept and negotiate with the architect and builder. He hopes to be a trusted resource communicating frequently with priests and parishes as they plan capital projects.

On a diocesan level, Becht will advise the bishop on buying real estate to serve the future needs of the growing Catholic population in the region, which is among fastest growing in Texas.

Becht has been married to his wife, Mary Beth, for 33 years, and they have a son and a daughter.