40 Days for Life concludes, pro-life ministries continue

November 8, 2016

Pro-lifers pray on the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood during the 40 Days for Life concluding prayer service on Nov. 6. (Photo by Susan Moses / NTC)

FORT WORTH — Neither rain nor the Dallas Cowboys game deterred those who attended the 40 Days for Life closing prayer service on November 6.

About 75 gathered for 30 minutes of silent group prayer, then listened as Fort Worth Campaign Coordinator Bobby Warren concluded with observations and encouragement.

Walt Hoesing showed up with his wife Gayle. “We’re God’s people and that’s what God is asking us to do,” he explained. He and Gayle did not hesitate to spend four hours each week in prayer in front of Planned Parenthood.

Now, the couple continues their pro-life ministries throughout the year: she volunteers at a pregnancy aid center in Burleson and he’s active with the Knights of Columbus’ efforts to end abortion. And, of course, they plan to continue praying for a world where all life is cherished.

Hoesing continued, “We can’t depend on Congress. Our only help is to pray to God every day.”

Before the closing service began, Kathy Marshall walked the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood as she prayed the Rosary. She covered the last of the round-the-clock shifts which began on September 28.

Many of the 40 Days for Life campaign participants involve the whole family in the peaceful prayer vigil. (Photo by Susan Moses / NTC)

Marshall has volunteered at the peaceful prayer demonstration since its Fort Worth launch in 2007. She has been impressed with the worldwide growth of the movement, which students began in College Station in 2004. This year, 700,000 individuals prayed in 636 cities.

She said, “I have mixed feelings about the end of this 40 Days. It’s a sad thing that our country allows [abortion]. I pray for the women, that they will see the truth and change their minds.”

Warren gave the crowd a summary of the campaign, including local stories of people influenced by the prayer vigil.

One day, Warren recalled, a motorcyclist dressed in black leather stopped and said he was “happy to find people of courage” praying for the conversion of hearts. Many years ago, the biker had encouraged his wife to get an abortion, but she refused. “Now my son is all I have,” he said. He accepted a pro-life magnet and affixed it to his motorcycle fender before leaving.

Warren encouraged the attendees to sustain their involvement, both in prayer and in support of crisis pregnancy organizations. “Abortions continue,” he said. “What are we to do as we go forward? We pray for the least among us and remain a witness for life.”