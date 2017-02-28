Scott Hahn explains biblical and heavenly ties to Mass to thousands of young adults

January 8, 2017

Dr. Scott Hahn talks about the beauty of the Mass during a presentation to thousands of Catholic young adults at the SEEK 2017 Conference in San Antonio. (Photo by Jacqueline Burkepile / NTC)

SAN ANTONIO — Theologian, best-selling author, and Franciscan University of Steubenville professor Scott Hahn explained to college students how the Bible “comes alive” in the Mass, during a talk on Jan. 4 at the Fellowship of Catholic University Students’ SEEK Conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

Thousands of students from all over the country, including several from the Diocese of Fort Worth, attended the Jan.3-7 conference.

Hahn’s presentation, “The Lamb’s Supper: Experience the Mass as Heaven on Earth,” explained how the prayers and traditions of the Roman Catholic Mass are rooted in and through Old and New Testaments, resulting in the miraculous, supernatural, and real presence of Heaven on earth every time Mass is celebrated. He particularly emphasized the Book of Revelation, which is also referred as Apocalypse of St. John.

“The only thing that you will find on every page of the Apocalypse is the liturgy — on Earth as it is in Heaven!” Hahn said. “The Psalms, prayers, gestures, St. Michael the Archangel, consecrated virgins, incense, the altar, liturgical vestments — all of it unfolds chapter by chapter…”

While explaining the links between the Bible and the Mass, Hahn also described his journey to conversion. As a Protestant Minister, he studied the works of the early Church Fathers, eventually realizing their connection to Catholicism.

“The more I studied the Fathers, the more I delved into how the New [Testament] was concealed in the Old [Testament], and how the Old was revealed and fulfilled by the New. Everything kept coming up Catholic,” Hahn said.

Catholic young adults listen to Scott Hahn during his presentation at SEEK 2017. The conference was held from Jan. 3-7. (Photo by Jacqueline Burkepile / NTC)

Hahn’s journey to Catholicism escalated while attending daily Mass as research and observation. He eventually realized the Mass’ intimate link to the Bible.

“I just sat in the chapel for the better part of an hour [after Mass], trying to figure out: ‘Where did I go? Downstairs to a basement chapel? Or was I somehow whisked up to Heaven, to the New Jerusalem, to the liturgy of the angels and the saints?”

He later explained that “for the first time in my life, the Book of Revelation finally came together,” and that he fell “in love with Our Lord in the Holy Eucharist in a way that I had never imagined!”

“Every single time you hear the prayers of the saints and angels on earth, power is poured out upon the saints who are persecuted, in Heaven,” he said. “The martyrs are up there praying for us. Christ hears their prayer and sends us help.

“I realized those guys are not dead! They are more alive than we are! We’re in communion with them, and they are praying for us,” he continued. “That is where our holy help comes from.”

The theologian then concluded his talk by explaining that “the Book of Revelation is like a roadmap.” He said that as Catholics, we are in Heaven every time we go to Mass, and we do not have to die to get there. He also emphasized that this is true, regardless of what one may believe.

“Discovering [that the Mass is Heaven on Earth] did not make it any more real or true; it just made it a whole lot more meaningful and powerful for me, my wife, our family, and for countless others.”

Hahn summed it up by saying, “The Eucharist is what will unveil the glory of Christ. It looks just like bread, but if we could see through the eyes of our guardian angels, we would see the Lord of Lords, the King of Kings, the Alpha and Omega. He is there in Glory.”