During reunion, young Catholics reflect on World Youth Day experiences

December 9, 2016

(L-R) Catherine Gale, Brenna Currie, and Samantha Rodriguez sign a World Youth Day flag that was presented to Bishop Michael Olson. (NTC Photo / Joan Kurkowski-Gillen)

KELLER — Catherine Gale first heard about World Youth Day when she was in middle school.

"Another student had gone and said it was life changing," remembered the Nolan Catholic High School senior. "When I had the opportunity to go, I prayed about it and it turned out to be one of the greatest experiences I ever had."

The 17-year-old was one of 208 teens, young adults, and chaperones from the Diocese of Fort Worth who traveled to Krakow, Poland in July to encounter Jesus Christ in a special way with youth from around the world. Three million pilgrims joined Pope Francis for Mass and special liturgies that emphasized the Jubilee Year of Mercy. Local parishioners were led by Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson — one of 800 bishops attending the event.

A reunion of World Youth Day participants, held December 3 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller, helped Gale reflect on the meaning of the trip.

"It was amazing to be in a country with tons of other young Catholics and connect with people who have experiences totally different from mine," says the St. Michael parishioner. "I got to know people and I really wanted to see everyone I went to WYD with again."

It’s been four months since the group returned from Europe. Jason Spoolstra, diocesan director of youth ministry, hoped a reunion would rekindle the enthusiasm and spirit generated by seeing the pope and hearing his message of hope and compassion.

Bishop Michael Olson smiles after receiving a WYD flag signed by the young participants who joined him on a World Youth Day pilgrimage in July 2016. (NTC Photo / Joan Kurkowski-Gillen)

"It's important to have a follow-up after a pilgrimage because you don't want it to be a one-time experience, forget about what you learned, and fall back into the old ways of life," the organizer told the North Texas Catholic.

He likened a pilgrimage to the apostles climbing up the mountain and seeing the transfigured Christ. Experiencing Christ changes people.

“When we come down from the mountain, there’s no turning back,” Spoolstra continued. “It’s good to take stock. It’s good to have that renewal in our lives. A reunion allows us to catch up with the people we met and see what’s going on in their personal and spiritual lives.”

A slideshow of photographs, taken during the group’s travels to Rome, Assisi, Prague, and Poland, served as a backdrop for the gathering inside St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Parish Center. The images recalled the trip’s highlights — including the visit to Rome where they celebrated Mass with Bishop Olson at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“The video is a helpful reminder of our time together and enables us to share what has happened since we came back,” Bishop Olson said, addressing the reunion.

As a nation, Americans are going through a transition.

“It’s comforting to know Christ is with us and we’re with each other in the mission we have to spread the Gospel,” he added. “Every once in a while it’s good to make a pilgrimage so we are conscious again of what we can very easily forget.”

The bishop said he was grateful to have experienced World Youth Day with young people from the diocese.

“I think our faith life is stronger because of it,” he concluded.

As a token of appreciation, Spoolstra presented Bishop Olson with a World Youth Day 2016 flag signed by participants.

One of the youngest pilgrims on the trip, Isaac Acuna, was impressed by the unity he witnessed. Young Catholics from 187 countries formed the sea of humanity that greeted the Holy Father in Krakow’s Blonia Park.

“Seeing Catholics from all over the planet — Australia, Argentina, and China — coming together to celebrate the Mass shows how powerful Jesus is and how He can bring together different cultures, races, and languages,” expressed the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parishioner who is home schooled.

The recent presidential election underscored for him how polarized the United States has become.

“But the Catholic Church is always together and that’s why it’s been standing for so long,” Acuna observes. “If we work together, we’ll accomplish more. That’s what I learned from World Youth Day.”

To earn the travel money needed for World Youth Day, Armando Loredo found sponsors, welded together crosses he sold for $50, and found his first job. His uncle, who accompanied him on the pilgrimage, encouraged him to sign up for the spiritual adventure.

“Even with all the sites to see, the people were the best part of the trip,” says the 11th-grader who was the only teen from Our Lady of Lourdes in Mineral Wells on the journey.

Meeting other teenagers from around the world amazed Loredo and gave him an appreciation for the universality and scope of the Catholic Church.

“I think it opened my eyes more,” he said. “My world was pretty small until I got to Poland. Then it suddenly got bigger.”