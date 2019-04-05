The ethical, spiritual, and legal aspects of end of life

April 15, 2019

The Dignity of the Human Person: Bioethics and End of Life Issues will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church in Fort Worth (Image by Sandra Van Erp on pixabay.com)



FORT WORTH — Three experts will examine end-of-life concerns from human, spiritual, legal, and ethical perspectives at the Bioethics and End of Life Conference, which will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the Great Hall of St. Bartholomew Church, 3601 Altamesa Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bishop Michael Olson will celebrate Mass at 4:30 p.m.



Headlining the conference are Dr. John Brehany, director of institutional relations at the National Catholic Bioethics Center; Attorney Ellen Dorn, founding director of the Catholic Bar Association; and Sister Suzanne Gross, FSE, administrator of Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care.

Theresa Schauf, diocesan director of pro-life ministries, said because all of us age, end-of-life concerns impact everyone. Topics addressed at the Bioethics and End of Life Conference include:

Preparing a will

Caring for an aging parent or loved one

Moral end-of-life options

Church teaching on end-of-life and human dignity.

The panel will conclude the conference with audience questions.



The $30 conference includes a gift bag, refreshments, and lunch. A link to register is found on the calendar at fwdioc.org.

Seven states have legalized physician-assisted suicide. “After abortion on demand was legalized, we were on the slippery slope to euthanasia. This conference will provide the means to take our Catholic faith and incorporate it into decision making,” Schauf said.

"Not everything that can be done ought to be done. We face more and more assaults on the dignity of human life in our culture," the pro-life ministry director continued.