Yours are the hands with which He blesses the world, part 2

September 1, 2017

1 John 4:20 says true love of Christ pushes one to extend that love to others.

Jesus Villalpando is the second of seven profiles representing many other individuals throughout our 28-county diocese who are willing to be what St. Teresa of Avila calls the hands and feet of Christ.

Featuring all the ministers, volunteers, youth, and other unsung “laborers” in our diocese would be impossible, but for those silent servants, we at the NTC thank you profoundly for your witness and your love in action.

Hope behind bars

Jesus Villalpando (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



FORT WORTH — Jesus Villalpando has spent 16 years in the county jail, and he intends to stay. The St. Peter the Apostle parishioner volunteers two evenings each week at the Tarrant County Corrections Center.

He joins inmates for Mass on Wednesday, which is celebrated by Father George Thennattil, TOR, and on Friday he leads them in the Rosary. Five other men from the diocese also regularly volunteer at the downtown facility, and others volunteer at the Tarrant County Green Bay Facility and Federal Medical Center Carswell.

Twelve-year prison ministry volunteer Roger Sickler admitted it’s normal to be “a little skittish the first time the steel doors close behind you,” but said the volunteers find it “as rewarding to them as to the inmates.”

According to Villalpando, the men are receptive and eager to learn. After Mass, they ask questions and discuss the Scripture readings. During the bilingual Rosary, inmates offer to lead each decade and join in singing spiritual songs between each mystery.

Among the prayers and Bible discussion, Villalpando shares stories about how God has worked in his life and encourages the prisoners to live in a manner pleasing to God and their families. He tells them, “You have nothing else to do here. Start changing your life for God and living for Him.”

Most times when inmates are released or transferred, prison volunteers lose contact with them. However, Sickler once received a letter from an inmate who was transferred to the state prison for life. The prisoner thanked Sickler, saying he brought hope and the inmate would have considered suicide otherwise.

In another instance, Villalpando happened to stop into a fast food restaurant for coffee and heard someone call his name. A former inmate was eating with his wife and children. The wife thanked Villalpando and said her husband was now a better person than the man who had gone into prison. Villalpando told her to thank God for her husband’s transformation.

Even when the ministry’s results are unknown, Villalpando finds sharing the Gospel with prisoners worthwhile. “Twenty are approved to attend our services, but I would do it just for one.”