Life in the Storm: Catholic author shares journey of losing his wife to cancer

October 18, 2016

Chris Faddis addresses the audience at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville. (Photo by Lance Murray / NTC)

COLLEYVILLE — Catholic author Chris Faddis has turned the heartbreak of losing a young spouse to colon cancer four years ago into an inspirational message for other Catholics as they look at end-of-life issues.

But he's not alone in his message. His late wife Angela's strong faith and enduring trust in the Lord continues with him as he travels the country talking about their 17-month journey from diagnosis to the end of her life.

Faddis spoke recently at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville about his family's journey. The Oct. 9 event was sponsored by the church's Respect Life Ministry.

Talking to an audience of roughly 100 people, he described how Angela fought her disease valiantly, and how throughout that fight, she remained strong in her faith and the love of her family.

"When her cancer came, it was clear that God had prepared her for this path," Faddis told the audience.

She told her husband upon being diagnosed: "Jesus still rose, so we will trust."

He said that Angela went through periods of decline and then would rebound.

In November 2011, she rebounded from a period of fighting an infection and losing weight. The family (the Faddises have a son and a daughter) planned activities together to include Angela.

In February 2012, the family went to Disneyland.

Angela was weak and frail, but Faddis told the audience: "We did everything we could to live life."

As the family prepared to place Angela into hospice, she told Faddis that she was offering her suffering to God for children who have cancer.

Faddis said Angela's final three weeks of life were, "when the miracles really came in," as word of her battle spread to others.

Those miracles included weddings being held, people reconnecting with her, and emails of support pouring in. An EWTN prayer campaign resulted in 27,000 Rosaries being prayed for her.

Faddis said shortly before her death, Angela got a visit from an estranged family member.

"As soon as she came in, Angela sat up and she smiled," Faddis said. The two talked for a long time, he said.

"If you want to know what divine mercy looks like, that was it."

Angela died on Sept. 21, 2012 at the age of 32.

Since Angela's death, Faddis completed his book It is Well: Life in the Storm, and tours the nation talking about their experience.

Also, because Angela fought malnutrition and lost 40 pounds during her battle, Faddis has become keenly aware of the dietary issues facing cancer patients. During his research, Faddis said he discovered that 85 percent of cancer patients have malnutrition and that 40 percent actually die from malnutrition.

To battle that problem, Faddis founded Bene Plates, a subscription food service aimed at providing nutritious foods for people with cancer and other serious illnesses.

He's also deeply involved in the health-sharing movement, an alternative to conventional health insurance.

In his talk, Faddis urged those in attendance at Good Shepherd to ask themselves: "How can you be a witness at the end of life?"