New principals committed to strong academics and firm faith foundation

August 17, 2017

FORT WORTH — Three Catholic schools in our diocese welcomed new principals this school year. Each comes to her position with a strong background in Catholic education. They share a vision to combine educational excellence with solid religious formation so that the seeds of faith are cultivated in the next generation. Here is quick introduction to these new leaders:

Lisa Giardino

Principal at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, Fort Worth

Background: Eleven years in education, including as a teacher and interim principal at St. Peter the Apostle, where she led the school through an accreditation, reinstated the giving campaign, and created a three-year strategic plan.

Home parish: St. Peter the Apostle Church, where she is an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and has strengthened the school presence in the parish.

On Catholic education: “Catholic schools serve the common good of humanity by nurturing the souls of our students in a strong Catholic faith formation through rigorous religious academic curriculum. Catholic schools provide many opportunities for students to develop their faith in service toward others.”

Greatest strengths: “My love for God, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to continue learning.”

On serving the children of the Diocese: The Fort Worth native said her experience as a parent of children in Catholic schools was “the driving force in becoming involved as a servant to Catholic schools. I look at this opportunity to serve this parish school as a blessing from God, who I believe has called me to his service.”

Her family: Giardino has been married 30 years and raised three children.

Kimberly Pierce

Principal at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, Arlington

Background: More than 20 years in education, including ten at Holy Family Catholic School, where she was 2016 Teacher of the Year.

Home parish: St. Bartholomew Church in Fort Worth, where she is an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and has assisted with Catholic Scouting and Knights of Columbus activities.

On Catholic education: Pierce, who attended Catholic schools through eighth grade, emphasizes academic excellence rooted in Christ’s teachings at every grade level. “Throughout all instruction and curricular study, Catholic teaching and identity should be emphasized and integrated. I strive to model Christian stewardship and service at all times, as well as build trusting relationships.”

As principal: Pierce plans to provide opportunities for students and faculty to put their faith into action. “My mission is to make a difference in the lives of children, faculty, and community, so they are empowered to make a difference in the lives of those in their communities.”

Goals: Pierce’s vision is to lead everyone to a closer relationship with Jesus and each other in a faith community. She hopes to inspire others by sharing her faith journey. “I want to empower students to be servant leaders, lifelong learners, and disciples for Christ.”

Family Facts: Pierce grew up in a military family and moved frequently until she was 11 and settled in the Metroplex. She and her husband have been married for 23 years, and they have two sons.

Diane Price

Principal of St. Joseph Catholic School, Arlington

Background: Taught language arts and religion at St. Andrew Catholic School in Fort Worth for five years. She also taught in the Arlington ISD and worked in banking. While at St. Andrew School, she served on the 2017 diocesan accreditation and curriculum leadership teams, and she also mentored new teachers.

Home parish: St. Andrew Church, where she and her husband are involved in the sponsor couple program.

On Catholic education: “Catholic education exists as a ministry of the Church. It is through this profound ministry that we will develop the next leaders of our Catholic faith. We have the duty to raise our children to become effective members of society, openly proclaiming the teachings of the Gospel in both word and deed. The Catholic school is the perfect place for a young mind to build the foundation necessary to navigate life’s many obstacles. In a world where the Light of Christ struggles to be seen, the Catholic school is a shining beacon; an outward sign of our belief in Jesus Christ.”

Strengths of St. Joseph Catholic School: Price noted “a dedicated faith-filled faculty and staff, with loving support from the families we serve, evident every single step of the way, to the degree that I feel the Holy Spirit as I walk the hallways.”

Goals: Her objectives as principal “all center around helping the school community further develop their relationship with Christ, ultimately becoming the saints we are all meant to be.” Daily prayer, service, and a challenging curriculum will educate “the whole child: mind, body, and soul.”

Family facts: She is one of nine Grissom children who all attended St. Andrew Catholic School. She and her husband have been married 27 years, and their son is a recent Nolan Catholic High School graduate.