Legacy of service celebrated at Catholic Daughters of the Americas centennial

May 26, 2017

Vivian Wolf (left) and her daughter Misty Humpert helped organize the 100th anniversary dinner of Court Our Lady of Good Counsel No. 309 at Sacred Heart Parish in Wichita Falls. (photo courtesy of Misty Humpert)



WICHITA FALLS — For Misty Humpert, recording secretary of Court Our Lady of Good Counsel No. 309 at Sacred Heart Parish in Wichita Falls, being a Catholic Daughter means being the hands and feet of Jesus.

“We were given two hands for a reason: one to take care of ourselves, and the second to take care of others. Within Catholic Daughters [of the Americas], my CDA sisters and I can make a difference continuously,” she said.

Humpert learned the importance of service from her mother, Vivian Wolf, who put her in Junior Catholic Daughters when she was six at Court Our Lady of Perpetual Help No. 296 in Windthorst, Texas.

“It is imperative that we teach our young people to serve at an early age. If kids are not taught to serve others when they are young, they will never do it as adults,” said Wolf, regent of Court No. 309.

Wolf was a 24-year member of Court No. 296 until she switched to Court No. 309 five years ago so she could serve with her daughter in the same court. Both Courts 296 and 309 celebrated their 100th anniversaries this year. Humpert and Wolf attended both events, and they helped facilitate 309’s celebration at Sacred Heart on May 13, with Mass and a dinner at the parish hall.

Sacred Heart Parish in Wichita Falls (NTC photo/Donna Ryckaert)



Wolf set the celebration on the actual day of the court’s anniversary, May 13, 1917, which was also the first day Our Lady of Fatima appeared to three shepherd children, Lucia Dos Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto, in Portugal.

CDA State Regent-elect Rosie Stockwall said that celebrating the court’s 100th anniversary on the same day Pope Francis canonized Francisco and Jacinta Marto was special.

“What an accomplishment, today in history, Court Our Lady of Good Counsel No. 309 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Out of 2,700 plus courts in CDA, our court is the 80th oldest,” National Director Carolyn Bachmann wrote in a letter read by her daughter Suzanne Hansen at the event.

Bachmann wrote that although CDA has undergone name changes since its founding in 1903, its two-fold program of “Spirituality and Service” continues to be its foundation.

“Every Catholic should be a member in the Catholic Daughters or the Knights of Columbus,” Wolf said. “It is the easiest way for our Catholic voice to be heard on the local, state, and national level.”

Good works over the years include backing Catholic education in the Wichita Falls area; raising funds for building projects at Sacred Heart and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Wichita Falls; supporting the unborn and the culture of life; assisting local, national, and international charities; visiting prisoners; supporting the Junior CDA; and many more.

“[CDA] just kept me awfully busy, doing things I needed to do and that I enjoyed doing for other people in our community,” said Elizabeth Lane after the 100th anniversary dinner.

Lane and her sister, Victoria Schlabs, were given an award for having the longest membership with OLGC No. 309, serving 67 and 64 years, respectively.

Lane thinks Catholic Daughters’ legacy is important to keep people together and educate both adults and their children.

Both Wolf and Humpert said that being a Catholic Daughter has enriched their lives especially in realizing what can be accomplished when the group focuses on a common goal.

“Our motto is ‘Unity and Charity.’ Unity is tough sometimes when there are so many differences of opinions, and charity is what we do. We give!” Wolf said.

She continued, “But, the bigger picture here is that we can have unity if we are charitable to one another. As regent of our court, this is my message. We must all be charitable in word, action, and deed — especially to each other. We must work together, be there for each other, and together, we will all enter into the kingdom of heaven.”