Vocation Day opens eyes to possibility of religious life

February 20, 2017

Fifth-grade boys ask Father Joseph Keating questions during a breakout session at Fifth Grade Vocations Day held at All Saints Catholic School in Fort Worth Feb. 15.

FORT WORTH — “Is it hot when you wear a habit?”

“Have you met the pope?”

“Do you play video games?”

“What’s your favorite baseball team?”

Every subject is fair game when fifth-graders are given free rein to ask questions of priests, seminarians, and religious women. After all, Father James Wilcox, director of Vocations for the Diocese of Fort Worth, instructed the students to “be inquisitive, be curious, and pay attention.”

They took him at his word.

Approximately 425 fifth-grade students from 17 Catholic schools across the diocese gathered at the annual Fifth Grade Vocation Day along with Bishop Michael Olson, nine priests, six sisters, and two seminarians. Held at All Saints Catholic School in Fort Worth on Feb. 15, the day began with Mass, and afterwards the students broke into small groups to talk with a priest, sister, or seminarian.

A longstanding tradition in the diocese, Vocation Day intentionally caters to fifth-grade students. According to Fr. Wilcox, national studies have determined that youth begin to consider religious life at this age. “They are beginning to think about growing up, about what God might be calling them to do in their lives.”

In his homily, Bishop Olson assured the students that “Jesus leads us to what we will become and how we will serve Him in love and faithfulness.” Like the blind man that Jesus cured in Mark’s Gospel, Jesus offers us his hand to guide us and He will help us to see more clearly.

Students from different Catholic schools present the gifts of bread and wine during the Fifth Grade Vocations Day Mass. (NTC Photo/Adrean Indolos)

In the breakout sessions, students learned about the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity, and obedience that religious men and women vow to follow. These vows help priests and sisters live in a similar manner to Jesus. To explain the vow of poverty, Associate Director for Vocations Kim Brown opened a small suitcase and asked the students to imagine that it held everything they owned.

Father Joseph Keating, parochial administrator of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Abbott and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Penelope, encouraged the boys in his sessions to practice praying every day, just as they would practice an instrument to improve their ability.

“Talk to God like you would talk to a friend,” Fr. Keating said. “God doesn’t need us to talk to Him, but He wants us to talk to Him.”

Religious attire was a common source of fascination for the students. A few girls donned pieces of the habit worn by the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province. “Yes, a habit can get hot,” Sister Catherine Yen Tran, OP, admitted, “but that is part of the sacrifice.”

Fr. Keating answered questions about the Roman collar and demonstrated how to take it off and put it on. He also answered the question of why priests commonly wear black. “Black is the symbol of death, and it shows we’ve given up the things of this world and are living for Jesus.”

Father Luke Robertson, TOR, pastor of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Arlington, and Father Jonathan McElhone, TOR, parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Parish in Colleyville, are both Franciscan friars. They explained the differences between diocesan priests and priests who belong to a religious order.

According to Fr. Robertson and Fr. McElhone, priesthood is an “amazing adventure.” Each shared the most unusual place he had celebrated Mass: Fr. Robertson at Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome, and Fr. Jonathan in the catacombs in Rome in the presence of the bones of 600 saints and martyrs.

Fr. Keating also kept students spellbound with memories of a special Mass. As a seminarian in Rome last year, he sang the Gospel in Latin during the Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

The fifth-graders ran out of time before they ran out of questions and enthusiasm.

“It’s been fun, and it’s pretty awesome to see the bishop,” said Ben Aguayo of St. George School in Fort Worth.

According to Fr. Wilcox, after Vocation Day “kids will have a recognition that the Lord is calling them to live in a particular way. It may be the priesthood or religious life, or they may be called to marriage.

“The Lord has called all of them to live a life of holiness,” he continued. “The priesthood and religious life is a wonderful, beautiful way to do that.”