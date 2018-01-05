Look and learn, Catholic schools in Arlington

January 12, 2018

Part 2 of 4 - Catholic Schools in Arlington

From January 28 — February 3, 2018 the 19 schools in the Diocese of Fort Worth will celebrate the faith-driven focus, high academic standards, and priority on service that define Catholic education.

During Catholic Schools Week — a joint project of the U.S. bishops and the National Catholic Education Assocation — the schools will host several events like Masses, service projects, book fairs, intergenerational activities, and career days, but also open houses for families, parishioners, and other community members.

“The open houses at our diocesan schools are a great opportunity for parents to see all that our schools have to offer their families: an education experience that encompasses the whole child and the whole family,” said Erin Vader, coordinator of Schools Advancement and Alumni Relations.

To learn more about Catholic schools in our diocese, their open house dates, financial aid, and registration deadlines, please visit fwdioc.org/catholic-schools. As we lead up to Catholic Schools Week, we will publish mini-features on all of our schools, beginning with these in Arlington:

St. Joseph Catholic School



St. Joseph Catholic School provides students with a safe and prayerful learning environment, enveloped by a community of active and faithful families. We offer a challenging curriculum steeped in Catholic tradition and delivered by innovative and dedicated teachers who hold high academic and behavioral standards. We strive to develop our next generation of Catholic and community leaders by respecting and celebrating the God-given differences in each and modeling stewardship through community service. Our extracurricular activities include, National Junior Honor Society, Sports, Chess Club, Band, Violin, Spelling and Geography Bee, Religion Bowl, PSIA Academic Meets, PSIA One Act Play, Science Fair, and Student Council.

Grades: PreK4 - 8

2015 S.W. Green Oaks Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76017

817-419-6800

Website: stjosephtx.org

Open house: January 28 from 10 am – 3 pm

St. Maria Goretti Catholic School

Marine veteran Stacey Woodside meets with kindergarten students during a Q&A on Veterans Day at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Arlington. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)



Saint Maria Goretti is a living testament to our Lord's work in His youngest disciples, exemplified by academic excellence, spiritual formation, and compassionate service to others.

The Sisters of St. Mary of Namur founded St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in 1954 and provided all the principals and many of our teachers for SMG's first 36 years. The moral guidance, Catholic atmosphere, and expectation of academic excellence they instilled are very much a part of our educational experience at SMG.