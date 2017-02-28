Sister Cecile Faget, SSMN, kind-hearted longtime teacher, dies at 93

January 27, 2017

Sister Cecile Faget, SSMN

Editor's Note: This article was updated with funeral arrangements and additional biographical information.

FORT WORTH — During a 2013 celebration of her 70 years as a Sister of St. Mary of Namur, Sister Cecile Faget described the joy she found in religious service.

“It’s a happy life and a special way of consecrating yourself to the Lord,” she told the North Texas Catholic.

The energetic, always smiling educator passed away January 26 in a local hospital. She was 93.

Visitation is set for Feb. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole funeral home in Fort Worth with a prayer vigil beginning at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 1, 1923, Sr. Cecile moved with her family to Dallas where her father was a cellist with the Dallas Symphony. She was introduced to the Sisters of St. Mary as a student at St. Edward’s Academy, “and I’ve been with them ever since,” she said.

After working as a secretary and attending night classes at Loyola University in New Orleans, Cecile Faget entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Mary in Fort Worth. Known then as Sister Mary Ignatius, she made her first vows in 1946 and perpetual profession in 1952.

Sr. Cecile studied English literature and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Our Lady of Victory College, a master’s degree from the Catholic University of America, and doctorate from the University of Ottawa.

Her years as an elementary school teacher were spent at The Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson, TX.; St. Cecilia School in Dallas; Academy of Mary Immaculate in Wichita Falls, and Resurrection School in Houston. She taught secondary school for one year at OLV Academy and Notre Dame High School.

Sr. Cecile’s work in pastoral ministries was extensive. She helped with catechetical formation in the Diocese of Houston-Galveston, taught religious education, and assisted with the Spanish choir at Resurrection Church in Houston. At Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Houston she served in the food pantry and assisted immigrants.

She performed secretarial duties for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Fort Worth.

In 1995, Sr. Cecile traveled to Africa to help the order’s missionary sisters in Rwanda. Her skills also proved invaluable during foreign mission assignments in Peru, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Later in life, she tutored students in English and Spanish at St. Jude Parish in Mansfield. Three days before her death, she was still helping adults with their ESL lessons at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Fort Worth. In 2012, the late Sister St. John Begnaud, author of A Little Good: The Sisters of St. Mary in Texas, acknowledged Sr. Cecile for helping her edit the text.

“Sister Cecile was an exceptional person who was always willing to give of herself,” according to Sister Gabriela Martinez, the order’s provincial superior. “Our community is heartbroken. What affects one affects the others.”

She remembered Sr. Cecile as vibrant, engaged, and prayerful.

“She was a sister with a sense of mission—one who deeply understood her spiritual identity was linked to an intense communion and solidarity with the poor.”

Sr. Cecile is survived by her sister, Marie Fails, numerous nieces and nephews, and the SSMN community.

Gifts in memory of Sr. Cecile can be made to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 909 W. Shaw St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76110.