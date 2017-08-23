Lovers of the Holy Cross Congregation establishes convent in Arlington

August 28, 2017

Sisters of the Love of the Holy Cross greet Bishop Michael Olson, right, with a traditional Vietnamese hat as he arrives to their community home in Arlington, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (NTC photo/Ben Torres) Photo Gallery



ARLINGTON — “We want to share the gift of God with other people.”

That’s how Sister Maria Ho Thi Quy, superior general of the Lovers of the Holy Cross (LHC) of Vinh, described her congregation’s mission in North Texas.

“Words cannot express our appreciation for our home. You have fulfilled our dream,” she said, addressing Bishop Michael Olson and guests who gathered inside the religious order’s new convent in Arlington. “We promise to keep you in our daily prayers.”

The bishop granted permission for the sisters to reside in the Diocese of Fort Worth so they can serve parishioners at Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Arlington.

Founded in North Vietnam by French Missionary Bishop Pierre Marie Lambert de la Motte in 1670, the Lovers of the Holy Cross are known for their care of poor and disadvantaged women and children especially in the areas of health care, education, and social work. There are 1,140 members of the Vinh congregation scattered throughout three provinces in Vietnam.

Bishop Michael Olson blesses the chapel inside the community home for the Lovers of the Holy Cross, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 in Arlington. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

On Aug. 19, Bishop Olson blessed the order’s modest, three-bedroom dwelling, purchased by a married couple from Orange, Calif., Huong Le Tin and Ngoc Ky Nguyen. In addition to housing the two sisters assigned to Vietnamese Martyrs, the convent will serve as a place of rest and retreat for other members of the religious community living in the United States. Thirteen sisters are currently studying spirituality and theology at schools in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota. All were present for the dedication ceremony. The superior general flew in for the event from Vietnam.

“This is a happy day for all of us,” Bishop Olson said, greeting the crowd of well-wishers who assembled inside the convent to witness the dedication and meet the sisters. “I’m very grateful, as the bishop of this diocese, to welcome the dear sisters who have given their lives to Christ and his Church.”

He told his listeners the Lovers of the Holy Cross came to Fort Worth to remind us to put God first in our lives.

“Sisters, your lives are very much like John the Baptist,” the bishop explained. “You point to Jesus. And much like John the Baptist and the Blessed Mother, you listen and you say to all of us, ‘do whatever He tells you.’ May God bless you and your presence in our diocese.”

During the brief liturgy service, Bishop Olson blessed the convent’s small chapel. A statue of the Holy Family from Vietnam rested near a simple, wooden altar made by a craftsman from St. Joseph Parish in Arlington.

“We ask God’s blessing upon this home — which is more than a home,” he said. “It’s a convent for religious life. And we bless the chapel where [the sisters] will pray for us and we can now pray for them.”

Sister Theresa Y Thi Tran, one of the two residents of the convent, arrived in Fort Worth one month ago after completing a master’s degree in spiritual direction at Loyola University in Chicago. Texans are friendly, she observed.

“We’re very happy to be here,” said the new graduate who is currently volunteering at Vietnamese Martyrs along with Sister Maria Chu Thi Huu. “We’re looking forward to helping children with catechism and religious education.”

Both sisters are awaiting a religious worker visa. Until the sisters are self-supporting, their benefactors “have promised to care for us and continue to guide and help us,” the superior general assured.

To show their gratitude for the financial support, the congregation presented donors Tin and Nguyen with artwork depicting a mother feeding her child. The gift was handmade, with thread, by one of the Vietnamese sisters.

“It shows a mother nourishing her child like this couple is nourishing us spiritually,” the community’s leader told the North Texas Catholic. “Our mission is to serve the local Church but also the universal Church. We have great hope for the future.”

In addition to housing the two sisters assigned to Vietnamese Martyrs, the convent will serve as a place of rest and retreat for other members of the religious community living in the United States. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

Sister Yolanda Cruz, SSMN, the bishop’s delegate for women’s religious, describes the newest religious order in the diocese as “joyful and full of stamina.” Efforts to allow the Lovers of the Holy Cross of Vinh to establish a convent in Fort Worth were formalized in May when the community’s superior general met with Bishop Olson and Sr. Yolanda at the Catholic Center.

“It’s a delight to have a whole new congregation of women religious serving in our diocese to give witness to this way of life,” she explained. “We need more reminders.”

The arrival of Vietnamese sisters also provides cultural diversity in the diocese and needed help in parish ministries that serve the Vietnamese.

“They hope to send more sisters from the Diocese of Vinh so they needed a home base for sisters earning degrees throughout the United States,” Sr. Yolanda continued.

People from the Arlington parishes helped the sisters transform the single-story house into a convent and prepare the site for the dedication. Fresh flowers arrived from St. Joseph Parish and a hand-scripted sign in Vietnamese and English welcomed guests.

“They put so much work into the details and really personalized everything,” Sr. Yolanda observed. “It’s good that so many people came to welcome them. That’s what we are as Church. We’re not separate groups but people coming together.”