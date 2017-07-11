CCFW scholarships secure future for rural students

July 14, 2017

CCFW staff members Angela Behrens and Carter King help rural students overcome obstacles to complete their education.

(NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



FORT WORTH — A little over a year ago, “Daniel” was living in a small Texas town and facing the prospect of homelessness. Lacking education or a support system, he faced a bleak future of minimum wage jobs without benefits or stability.

After being accepted as a scholarship student in Catholic Charities Fort Worth’s (CCFW) Rural Vocation program, however, Daniel was able to successfully complete a year-long nursing program at North Central College in Graham. Now working as an LVN and making $20 an hour at a job he loves, he remains connected to his support network at Catholic Charities, a team of staff members in the Working Family Services program.

“We are all so proud of this young man and the way he has been able to successfully reach his goals,” said Angela Behrens, senior manager of CCFW’s Working Family Services program. “It’s exciting to see how our Rural Vocation program is changing lives and lifting people out of poverty.”

The Rural Vocation program offers the opportunity for prospective students in rural areas of the Diocese of Fort Worth to apply for full scholarships in the junior college system — help that will allow them to obtain their associate degrees, often in less than two years. With the encouragement and assistance of CCFW staff members, students are able to quickly enter the job market in their home communities.

“We’re able to provide the intensive case management that allows people to overcome barriers to their success,” said Educational Specialist Carter King, LMSW, a CCFW staff member whose office is on the North Central College campus. “We partner with area agencies so that we can offer our students help with childcare, transportation, counseling, healthcare, and other needs. My role is to serve as a coach and a cheerleader. It’s wonderful to see so many people meeting their goals and making better lives for themselves.”

Applicants for the scholarship program must be between ages 18 and 62 and living below the poverty line, said King, noting scholarships offer assistance to students seeking training in a wide variety of fields, including welding and construction. Scholarships are available at campuses within the North Central College system and Vernon College in Wichita Falls. CCFW will soon offer scholarships to Ranger College in Ranger.

For more information about the Rural Vocation program, call Catholic Charities Fort Worth at 940-716-9669 or 817-534-0814.