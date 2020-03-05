Faithful to participate in diaconate ordination Mass through prayer, live stream

March 16, 2020

Six men will be ordained as transitional deacons in an ordination Mass that will be livestreamed on the diocesan website. (NTC file photo/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — Although the prohibition on large gatherings has necessitated a change in details, six men from the Diocese of Fort Worth will be ordained on March 19.

The six seminarians, Jason Allan, Thomas Jones, Samuel Maul, Brett Metzler, Joseph Moreno, and Linh Nguyen, will be ordained at St. Patrick Cathedral at 6 p.m. in front of their closest family members only. The Ordination Mass will be livestreamed at fwdioc.org to provide their friends, extended family, and the faithful of Fort Worth the opportunity to join them in prayer and spiritual Communion.

“It’s not ideal,” admitted Metzler, whose home parish is St. Mark in Denton. “Ordination is a celebration for the whole Church, but everyone can be with us in prayer and spirit. We can celebrate being the mystical Body of Christ with them at their homes.”

The ordination had previously been scheduled for Vietnamese Martyrs Parish, which can seat 2,000. However, the Diocese of Fort Worth is complying with recommendations from national, state, and local health officials to limit gatherings to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Bishop Olson consulted with the six men, who unanimously requested that the diocese move forward with the ordination on the date scheduled.

The diaconate is a ministry of service. After receiving Holy Orders from the bishop for the transitional diaconate, the men will serve in parish ministry for a year as they complete their seminary studies as part of final preparation for ordination to the priesthood. God willing, the six men will be ordained priests in 2021.

Metzler said, “We’ve been equipped to serve the Church, we’ve been called to serve. Ordination to the diaconate is not about the celebration; it’s about service. To postpone the ordination in order to have a celebration misses the point.”

Seminarian Sam Maul, whose home parish is St. Michael in Bedford, said that deacons come from the people, for the people. Despite the community not being physically present, “We still know that people are praying for us, and the people know we are ordained for them,” he said.

“We choose to go forward because people need God in a crisis. The diaconate is to serve, and we are ready to serve in any capacity,” Maul continued.