Out of the office: pro-life ministries decentralize, director Michael Demma retires

August 22, 2017

A camper operates a saw machine to cut wood used to make baby beds at Camp Fort Worth. When complete and painted, the cribs will be donated to Catholic Charities, which helps women in crisis pregnancies. (NTC photo/Adrean Indolos)



FORT WORTH — Because of the value, responsibility, and mission of pro-life promotion throughout the local Church, three ministries which operated under Respect Life’s umbrella have moved to other departments.

“My previous experience in corporate organizations taught me that something as important as pro-life can’t be done by someone in one office. You have to move it into the pews,” said Michael Demma, the Respect Life director who retired June 30.

Rachel Ministries, an abortion recovery ministry, and Gabriel Project, which provides help to women in crisis pregnancies, recently moved under Catholic Charities Fort Worth’s auspices.

Rachel Ministries Director Betsy Kopor said, “I’m absolutely excited about the move, because I know the staff at Catholic Charities is in line with the goals of Rachel Ministries.

“This brings more resources for those who reach out to Catholic Charities,” Kopor said. “They’re engaged in the parishes and service oriented.

“Catholic Charities has a mission to end poverty. Many women, after an abortion, struggle with decisions, which can lead to poverty among other things. So this move, I think, is another avenue for Rachel Ministries to help people.”

Angela Walters, director of Gabriel Project, also called Catholic Charities’ additional resources a plus.

“They have the administrative services to better recruit volunteers and educate the parishes,” Walters said. “I think the move strengthens the cohesiveness between parishes, Gabriel moms, and Catholic Charities to bring spiritual, emotional, and material needs together to ensure the mothers get all the services they need.”

Esther Warren, 8, left, and Madison Rotzoll, 17, stand in prayer during the 40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil rally, on Sept. 28, 2016 outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

Youth for Life, the third ministry to recently move, is now directed by the diocesan Office of Youth Ministry where the Respect Life message will be shared at each and every diocesan youth event.

Although it must be monitored, Demma said he has little fear that the mission of Respect Life and the various ministries will be lost or watered down as the focus shifts more to individual parishes and volunteers.

“The concept of pro-life and respect for life is a living concept and doing well in the Diocese of Fort Worth,” Demma said. “We’re making these changes because we’re so pro-life and looking for the most effective ways to get people involved and promote the culture of life.”

Respect Life looks to the guidance of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities in carrying out its mission to advance the culture of life by promoting the dignity of every life from conception to natural death. Prayer, education, pastoral care, and civic action provide the tools for that mission.

Volunteers ran Respect Life as an apostolate of the diocese until 2009 when then Bishop Kevin Vann made it an official diocesan office.

“We’re very grateful to Mike Demma because this was an area that really needed to be an inherent part of the ministry of the local Church, but it was fragmented with different people who had been self-starters,” Bishop Michael Olson said. “Through Mike’s leadership, patience, and his assertiveness, he was able to help us integrate pro-life work into the catechesis of the diocese as well as our evangelization.”

Michael Demma

Demma retired after 17 years with Respect Life, serving as director for the past five. Previously, Demma spent 30 years at IBM, in addition to other corporations, gaining experience he said helped immeasurably in his Respect Life duties.

Terri Schauf succeeded Demma as director of pro-life ministries, but Demma intends to remain involved in several ways including as a Respect Life committee member at his parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Keller.

“I’ll work with Terri outside the [diocesan office] as a volunteer,” Demma said. “I’m leaving the office but not leaving Respect Life work. I’ll be available to parishes for speaking engagements, teaching, and to help as the Respect Life office is restructured for better effectiveness and efficiency.”

That, Demma said, includes outreach to women considering or who have had abortions and harbor little hope or see few options. It includes encouraging older parishioners to pass their wisdom and values on to the younger generation.

More than anything, it includes programs targeted at youth such as Spiritual Adoption, a group of volunteers who, among other things, teach dignity of life issues in Catholic schools in ways young students can relate.

“If we’re to stop abortion in the future, we have to reverse the culture of death that’s been taught to our children,” Demma said. “We have to teach our children from a young age about the dignity of life — that all life has dignity rooted in the fact that we are made in the image and likeness of God.”