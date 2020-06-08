New director Wendy Collins views stewardship as a way of life

June 15, 2020

Director of Stewardship and Parish Relations Wendy Collins (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — For those who know her, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church parishioner Wendy Collins' June 1 appointment as director of stewardship and parish relations in the Advancement Foundation supporting the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth likely comes as no surprise given her longstanding penchant for diving in to help.

In addition to having served as coordinator for stewardship as well as welcoming and hospitality at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller, Collins has served through numerous other roles in her life.

“I’ve been on the Keller School Board,” Collins said. “I served as vice president and chairwoman of Keller ISD’s Council of PTAs and later as president. I’ve been a band mom and other roles with my kids’ school. I was also a director of sales and catering before having children.”

Collins also serves as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, lector, and member of the Bereavement Committee at the Keller parish.

Clint Weber, president of the Advancement Foundation, called Collins a welcome addition to the team.

“Wendy will be collaborating with parishes throughout the Diocese of Fort Worth on coordinating and planning stewardship campaigns and events,” Weber said. “She will also train and provide support and guidance to the pastors and their staffs in developing stewardship committees. Her goal is to promote an environment of stewardship through discipleship.”

Founded in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Advancement Foundation operates as a separate entity yet integral partner with the diocese. The Foundation oversees the fundraising, stewardship, and asset protection needs of the diocese and serves to educate and motivate parishioners on the importance of supporting their diocese. Through those guidelines, the Foundation helps support diocesan parishes, schools, ministries, and other needs.

The term “stewardship” for many conjures pleas for money, Collins said, but it’s much more than that.

“It’s a way of life,” Collins said. “It’s a person’s grateful response to all the gifts that God has given them. It’s the duty of all of us to take those gifts God has given each one of us and watch over, take care of, and grow them. They’re not ours to throw away or ignore. Instead, we’re charged with using them for the good.”

Being a way of life, a focus on stewardship is essential through all aspects of life, Collins said, not just something relegated to Mass and other Church activities.

“It’s a journey,” Collins explained. “Through conversion and discipleship, we grow as we become involved in the Church. But stewardship is also important on a personal level, and on a family level too, to help discern where God is calling you to be. I believe specifically that God has given each one of us gifts that we are to use for Him.”

Collins, for her part, credits her new position to her earlier involvement both in the Church and community at large.

“I believe I was called through the gifts God gave me,” Collins said. “He formed me along the way through the different things I’ve done.

“So, I did feel called to this position through my involvement with my parish and other things I’ve done. And I want to add something to help the other parishes in our diocese.”

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper daily life, Collins said she looks forward to meeting more members of the diocese and to visiting the various parishes.

“I’m excited about it,” Collins said. “I love working with all different kinds of people and love that our diocese has such a vast variety and diversity of parishes.

“I’m excited to be part of the Advancement Foundation’s team, to help forward their vision, and to work in support of and with our parishes.”

Collins earned a bachelor’s degree in educational studies and communication media from the University of Missouri. She and her husband, Donnie Collins, are parents to two daughters and one son.

In her free time, Collins enjoys family time, cooking, reading, camping, and hiking.