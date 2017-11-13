Fort Worth faithful remember warmth, spirituality of Father Gerald Gordon, TOR

November 17, 2017

Father Gerald Gordon, TOR

FORT WORTH — Father M. Gerald Gordon, TOR, spent only a brief time in the Diocese of Fort Worth but his upbeat spirit, love of neighbor, and willingness to help anyone in need left a lasting impression on many parishioners.

Long after the Franciscan friar returned to his order’s motherhouse in Loretto, Pa., members of the two Fort Worth churches where he served — St. Thomas the Apostle and St. Andrew — continued to correspond with the warm-hearted priest.

Julie Hartzog met Fr. Gerald when he arrived at St. Thomas in Nov. 2005.

“My letters made him laugh,” said the Saginaw resident who kept sending cards and notes to her friend even when advancing illness prevented him from writing back. “He just touched my heart. We could talk about anything. Every person was important to him.”

Hartzog and others in the diocese are mourning the loss of Fr. Gerald Gordon, 76, a Third Order Regular Franciscan of the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, who died Nov. 10 in Hollidaysburg, Pa.

Father Richard L. Davis, TOR, the order’s minister provincial, concelebrated a Mass of Christian Burial on Nov. 16 at St. Francis Friary-Mt. Assisi, in Loretto. Interment took place at the Franciscan Friar’s Cemetery on the nearby campus of St. Francis University.

Fr. Gerald joined the TORs as a postulant in 1962 and professed solemn vows on July 1, 1968. The Philadelphia native was ordained to the priesthood on May 17, 1969 in the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Loretto, Pa.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from St. Francis College and was the first TOR friar to earn a Master of Arts degree in Franciscan Studies from the Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University.

A dedicated follower of the poverello— the simple life and deeds of St. Francis of Assisi — Fr. Gerald spent years as a high school and college educator before honing his talents in retreat ministry. He served as director at several retreat centers and was widely sought as a retreat speaker.

Parish work took him to churches in Delaware, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and Florida before coming to the Diocese of Fort Worth.

For his fellow Franciscans, Fr. Gerald served as director of vocations, director of TOR missions, and instructor for TOR novices.

Father Jim Gigliotti, TOR, called his friend of 50 years, “my teaching mentor, my spiritual director, and my confessor.”

The pastor of St. Andrew parish remembered Fr. Gerald as a naturally friendly person who was concerned about people in crisis and would listen attentively.

“We taught for years together in Philadelphia. He had a wonderful sense of humor but was serious about preaching and teaching the faith,” Fr. Gigliotti explained. “Father Gerry had a wonderful work ethic and did some serious laboring for the people in the pews.”

In demand as a speaker on Franciscan spirituality, the devoted friar exemplified his order’s charism of compassion and mercy.

“He would laugh and cry with you,” Fr. Gigliotti continued. “Fr. Gerry improved everything he touched. He was an excellent priest and teacher and embodied the meaning of the word pastoral — the care of souls.”

Molly and Mike Hyry became friends with Fr. Gerald when they worked together on the retreat team at St. Andrew. The friar was assigned to the parish from 2008 to 2013.

“He helped put together the prayer services and looked at all the liturgical aspects of a retreat to make sure they were done correctly,” Molly Hyry said. “He did everything. Sometimes giving the talks or helping in the kitchen. Fr. Gerry helped wherever it was needed.”

The couple stayed in contact with the former parochial vicar after he left Texas and, despite suffering a stroke, heard from him in late August.

“To me, he was always full of joy and happy to be around people,” Hyry recalled. “He was happy with his life and enjoyed living every day.”

When the Franciscan left North Texas for a new assignment at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, he was sad to leave friends, according to Teacy Bernardy. The St. Andrew parishioner and her husband, Paul, would invite the priest to their home for dinner and he sometimes attended a small, Scripture study group they hosted.

“He always had wonderful insights into Scripture,” said Bernardy who credits the priest with teaching her the meditation exercise lectio divina which she still uses.

Fr. Gerald is survived by brothers, Richard and John Gordon; sisters Eileen Behm and Nancy Campbell, numerous nieces and nephews, and members of his community.

Memorial contributions may be made to the TOR Retirement Fund, St. Francis Friary, P.O. Box 137, Loretto, Pa. 15940.

Local parishioners will remember Fr. Gerald at a Memorial Mass scheduled for January 14, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Andrew Church. A Memorial Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church is planned but has yet to be scheduled.