Yours are the hands with which He blesses the world, part 3

September 1, 2017

1 John 4:20 says true love of Christ pushes one to extend that love to others.

Annette and Tom Snodgrass are the third of seven profiles representing many other individuals throughout our 28-county diocese who are willing to be what St. Teresa of Avila calls the hands and feet of Christ.

Featuring all the ministers, volunteers, youth, and other unsung “laborers” in our diocese would be impossible, but for those silent servants, we at the NTC thank you profoundly for your witness and your love in action.

Helping “happily” last “ever after”

Tom and Annette Snodgrass (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



CARROLLTON — Annette and Tom Snodgrass love being married, and they want to share that joy with others. That’s the only qualification for their ministry, according to Tom. And that made it easy to say “yes” when another parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena in Carrollton asked them to be a sponsor couple.

In 13 years, the Snodgrass’ have assisted about 25 couples planning to marry. Annette explained their large investment of time. “The Catholic Church raises it [marriage] to the level of a sacrament. It’s a grace given to us from God. It’s treated it as a beautiful vocation, so we’re excited about helping other couples.”

In their ministry, Annette and Tom meet with engaged couples after the prospective bride and groom have each taken a long premarital inventory questionnaire.

The sponsors build trust and friendship with the engaged couple over six to eight sessions, facilitating discussions on common topics which can challenge a marriage, such as family norms, finances, and even expectations about where to spend the first Christmas as a married couple. Also, the questionnaire frequently reveals matters where the bride and groom differ. These are often issues the prospective bride and groom have thought about individually but not discussed together, said Annette.

Although the sponsors do give observations and examples from their own marriage, they quickly explain they are not counselors. “We don’t try to resolve anything, we just give them tools and get them talking. The Lord matched them up,” said Annette.

“We start the discussion now, to get them prepared for future discussions,” added Tom.

Still, wise newlyweds may glean some advice from the Snodgrass’ 18 years of marital joy. First, they recognize that marriage is a three-party covenant between a husband, a wife, and God. Also, they pray both individually and as a couple and schedule time to spend together.

Although Tom and Annette make their marriage a priority, Annette admitted “we’re still learning” and tell each engaged couple, “we’re on the journey with you. My job is to get him to heaven, and his job is to get me to heaven.”