Holy Cross Parish breaks ground on expansion, looks forward to growth

March 10, 2017

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Father Joy Joseph, TOR, center, is joined by Paula Parrish, executive director of the Advancement Foundation, to his right, and several parishioners representing various councils, groups, and committees at Holy Cross Church. (Photo courtesy)



THE COLONY — Holy Cross parishioners braved the rain and wind on March 5 to witness a groundbreaking ceremony to enlarge and renovate the church’s entrance, classrooms, and parish hall.

Father Joy Joseph, TOR, hoisted a shovel, along with Deacon Simon Torrez, Executive Director of the Advancement Foundation of the Diocese of Fort Worth Paula Parrish, and eight parishioners representing the councils, committees, parish groups, and the Knights of Columbus.

The groundbreaking begins a four-phase expansion and renovation plan to be implemented over the next five years. The parish capital campaign has raised $2.13 million for the first two phases.

Phase one includes a 1000-square-foot vestibule and handicapped-accessible entrance, a new façade, and bell tower. That phase is expected to begin shortly. Phase two, scheduled to begin this July, is a 12,000-square-foot expansion of the classrooms and meeting spaces for youth ministry, food pantry, choir practice, and a gathering area. The kitchen and bathrooms will also be updated.

A digital rendering of the proposed new façade and entrance to Holy Cross Church in The Colony. (Photo courtesy Jim Bransford Architect)



Phase three will enlarge the reception hall and phase four will include a new parish administration building.

"The Holy Cross community is looking forward to having more space for religious education, youth programs, and various other ministries," Fr. Joseph told the NTC. "We are looking forward to growth and flourishing."

Holy Cross Church opened in 1983 and has added classroom and administrative space as need demanded. Currently, there are 1,200 registered families at Holy Cross. Driven by an increasing population in East Denton County and constraints of the current facilities, parish leaders met with then Vicar General Rev. Karl Schilken to plan for the community’s rapid growth. The expansion plan began in October 2015, shortly after the arrival of Fr. Joseph.

A comprehensive plan was developed, introduced to the parish in April 2016, and fundraising began in June. Plans were approved for construction by the diocese in December 2016.