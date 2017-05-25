Joy in Carmel: Mother Anne Teresa celebrates 50 years of religious life

June 13, 2017

Mother Anne Teresa of Jesus, OCD, celebrated 50 years of consecrated life with the Discalced Carmelites in Arlington (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



ARLINGTON — More than 200 people from at least eight states attended the Golden Jubilee Mass on June 11 for Mother Anne Teresa of Jesus, OCD, but she quickly shared the tribute. “Though it was honoring me, it was honoring the community, but more so it was honoring our Lord and our Lady,” the Carmelite nun said.

The joyful prioress professed her first vows with the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel in 1967. She devotes herself to the contemplative life at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington along with 10 other sisters.

Living a life praying for the special intentions of others “is very humbling to us, because we know we’re not worthy of the vocation, of the calling. We’re not worthy, but He is,” she explained.

In Bishop Michael Olson’s homily, he explained the Carmelite first received her calling in a Holy Hour.

Growing up in Cicero, Ill., Anne Henrietta Kulinski only had to cross the street to attend church and school at Our Mother of the Mount Parish. When she was 16, “I thought the Lord was asking me to enter a cloistered monastery because it was a life of prayer, and what I desired in my heart was a life of prayer,” she explained.

As high school graduation drew near, she found many of the Carmelite monasteries required two years of college, but not the Discalced Carmelites in Fort Worth. She visited over Christmas break (“the first time I was really away from home”) and “I felt like, this was it!” She entered the order at 18 on Sept. 14, 1965.

Looking back on the 50 years since she professed her first vows, she appreciates the blessing of communal living. “You experience the joy and the love, and you experience the sufferings of each of the sisters. It really does become a community. It is the mystical body of Christ.”

At the Jubilee Mass, Mother Anne Teresa reaffirmed her vows before the Carmelite Provincial, Father Stephen Sanchez, OCD. She received three gifts symbolizing her consecrated life. A candle represented the wise virgin’s lamp of watchful faith. A crown of flowers — crafted by her fellow nuns — denoted God’s love and heavenly crown for those faithful in serving Him. A staff symbolized the power of the cross as her hope and firm support.

Father Mel Bessellieu, pastor of St. Ann Parish in Burleson, congratulates Mother Anne Teresa on her Golden Jubilee. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

Although the nuns live a cloistered life, their ties to the community are strong and wide. The nuns receive many prayer requests each day by phone, mail, or email, and Mass attracts regular visitors.

Stephen Nemeth’s friendship with the sisters began more than 25 years ago when he called seeking prayer support for his ailing mother. “They were very helpful through that difficult time. That started our friendship, and we’ve shared many happy and anxious moments since. Our lives are so enriched by the Carmelites,” said the retired Nolan Catholic High School teacher.

A “fabulous crowd” of Mother Anne Teresa’s friends, plus 26 members of her family, had the convent buzzing with joyous activity at the anniversary festivities. But with the celebration concluded, the monastery returned to being an isle of tranquility, and the honoree and her fellow nuns resumed their calling to a life in the silence of prayer and love.