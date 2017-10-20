Father Philip McNamara, SAC, who served Diocese of Fort Worth 37 years, dies in native Ireland

October 25, 2017

Fr. Philip McNamara, SAC

FORT WORTH — When St. Frances Cabrini parishioners were building a new church in the late 1980s, their pastor moved from a small residence inside the Family Life Center to a trailer near the construction site. It was an arrangement Pallottine Father Philip McNamara not only didn’t mind, but seemed to enjoy.

“People would knock on his door all hours of the day and night and he was always so open to ministering to them and their needs,” said Denise Hall, who helped raise money for the new sanctuary with her husband, Alan. “He never turned anyone away. I think that’s why he was so popular.”

Members of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Granbury, St. Brendan Parish in Stephenville, and other rural faith communities are mourning the death of their former pastor who retired in 2015 after serving the Diocese of Fort Worth for 37 years. Fr. McNamara, 86, affectionately known as ‘Fr. Mac’ to parishioners, passed away Oct. 20 in his native Ireland after suffering a fall near his home. A Requiem Mass was held Oct. 24 in Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully in County Tipperary, Ireland. Interment was in the church cemetery.

To honor the Irish priest and his dedication to ministry, a Memorial Mass is planned for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Parish in Dublin, Texas. Recitation of the Rosary will precede the Mass.

As a rural pastor, Fr. McNamara spent the majority of his time in North Texas serving at St. Brendan in Stephenville, St. Mary in Dublin, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in De Leon, and Sacred Heart Parish in Comanche. Although he resided in Stephenville, Dublin was chosen for the inter-parish liturgy because “St. Mary has the biggest church and it’s the last one Fr. Mac built,” according to Sandra Reed.

A member of St. Brendan since 1967, Reed remembers Fr. McNamara’s weekend Mass circuit when he first arrived in the diocese.

“He was never a priest in the city,” Reed said, recalling his outreach to farmers, ranchers, and students at Tarleton State University. “When he first came here [in 1978], he took care of six churches including Granbury and Glen Rose. He was very busy.”

Describing the pastor as personable, genuine, and someone who “loved people and showed it,” Reed said Fr. McNamara never took a day’s vacation. Trips to his homeland were limited to two weeks.

“To him, this was his home,” she added. “I expect some non-Catholics will attend his Memorial Mass. He was here so long and was really well-known and liked in town.”

Ordained on June 12, 1958 at Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, Ireland, Fr. McNamara spent his early priesthood in Argentina. Years later, he returned to the South American village where he lived to discover former parishioners not only remembered him but had dedicated a building in his honor.

The Pallottine priest’s next assignment brought him to Lubbock, where he served as associate pastor at St. Joseph Church from 1970 to 1974. He arrived in the Diocese of Fort Worth in 1978 and began serving parishes in the South Deanery.

“Fr. Mac walked so many Catholics through the doors of the church — from returning Catholics, newly received adults, babies, and others he came in contact with,” said St. Brendan parishioner Lynette Zarate.

The soft-spoken priest was Catholic in the sense that he was truly universal, she adds.

“He didn’t see Episcopalians, Lutherans, or Baptists. He saw believers in Jesus Christ and he led them to our faith in a gentle, logical, and extremely loving way.”

After retiring in Limerick, Ireland, Fr. McNamara remained in contact with many former parishioners. Announcement of his death prompted many to post heartfelt sentiments on social media forums. Along with having an engaging, welcoming personality, the pastor is credited with overseeing several construction projects that provided rural Catholics with new churches and parish halls.

During his funeral in Ireland, Fr. McNamara was eulogized as a champion of the underdog who worked tirelessly for the poor and underprivileged.

“The [celebrant] spoke about Fr. Philip’s work in the missions, especially his love of Stephenville,” his sister-in-law Catherine McNamara told the North Texas Catholic. “He gave the square mileage of Philips’ parishes so people could understand how huge the territory was.”

Her brother-in-law was a man who wanted nothing for himself, she said, adding, “Philip will be dearly missed by us but not forgotten.”

Fr. McNamara’s nieces joined the local choir and sang hymns. His nephews carried the casket to the final resting place. Mourners included 15 Pallottine priests and clergy from local parishes.

The flood of tributes honoring Fr. McNamara doesn’t surprise Denise Hall, one of the pastor’s former parishioners.

“He loved everybody unconditionally,” said Hall, the director of religious education at St. Frances Cabrini. “He was just a wonderful priest.”

Fr. McNamara is survived by brothers Stephan, Tod, and Jim; sisters Angela Ryan, Sister Maura McNamara, Dorothy Loughman, and Frances Casey; numerous nieces and nephews; and members of the Irish Province of the Pallottine Fathers. He is predeceased by a sister, Eileen, and brother, Joe.