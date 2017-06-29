Fr. Carmen Mele leaving diocese to pursue other ministry plans

June 29, 2017

After serving in the Diocese of Fort Worth for 17 years, Father Carmen Mele, OP, is moving on to another stage of ministry. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



FORT WORTH — After 17 years of serving in the Diocese of Fort Worth, Dominican Father Carmen Mele will leave the diocese July 1 to pursue other ministry plans.

The well-known preacher touched many lives through his work in Hispanic ministry, celebrating Masses throughout the area’s many parishes, serving as a chaplain to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, and visiting prisons. He also began the diocesan annual Martin Luther King Jr. Mass, and helped teach lay ministers through the St. John Paul II Institute (which is transitioning to the St. Junipero Serra Institute this July).

“Father Carmen has made a huge impact on my life,” said Esther Paulson, a parishioner at St. Bartholomew Parish, recalling how the priest helped her set up a ministry to those incarcerated at the Federal Women’s Prison in Fort Worth.

“Fr. Carmen is a humble, caring priest. He has taught me much and I will miss him very, very much,” she said.

Throughout the years, he held fast to his call to preach the Good News — publishing two blogs, one offering weekday reflections in English: cbmdominicanpreacher.blogspot.com. And one offering Sunday homilies in Spanish: padrecarmelo.blogspot.com. He will continue to publish both.

But at the end of the day, his work teaching and catechizing was just as, if not more, important.

“My work is adult catechesis. I want to see people grow more in love with Christ because they know Him better,” he said in a 2010 interview with the NTC.

A native of Chicago, Fr. Carmen — or Padre Carmelo as his Hispanic friends know him — first arrived in the diocese in September 1985 and held the role of coordinator of Peace and Justice Ministry until 1993. He then served in Costa Rica for a few years, adding to a résumé that included ministry stops in El Paso, California, and Mexico.

In September 2008, he returned to the Diocese of Fort Worth to take on Spanish adult catechesis and to direct the St. John Paul II Institute — a bilingual program that offered lay ministry formation classes to instill “what the Church teaches and believes” and prepping laity to serve in various ministerial areas. From that program, hundreds of catechetical, pastoral, social, and liturgical ministers were commissioned to serve in parishes diocese-wide.

The JP II Institute concluded on a strong note, offering its final summer ministry conference from June 10-22. The final JPII lay minister commissioning held June 25 at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Carrollton saw more than 100 new ministry volunteers commissioned.

Fr. Carmen said his eight-year tenure as director of JPII, “was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I am grateful for all of the pastoral situations in my 37 years as a priest, but none has afforded me the opportunity to guide the intellectual and spiritual formation of others so extensively as this work.

“Although it is time for me to look to another horizon, I will miss the interaction with so many exceptionally fine men and women.”

He will take a sabbatical for the rest of the year, to study in depth St. Thomas Aquinas’ Summa Theologiae and complete the certification program of the National Catholic Bioethics Center.

Although he’s turning 70 in August, Fr. Mele said he’s not ready to retire.

“I hope to do one more vigorous ministry before I retire,” he said.