Look and learn, Catholic schools in North Tarrant County

January 21, 2018

Part 3 of 4 - Catholic Schools in North Tarrant County

From January 28 — February 3, 2018 the 19 schools in the Diocese of Fort Worth will celebrate the faith-driven focus, high academic standards, and priority on service that define Catholic education.

During Catholic Schools Week — a joint project of the U.S. bishops and the National Catholic Education Assocation — the schools will host several events like Masses, service projects, book fairs, intergenerational activities, and career days, but also open houses for families, parishioners, and other community members.

“The open houses at our diocesan schools are a great opportunity for parents to see all that our schools have to offer their families: an education experience that encompasses the whole child and the whole family,” said Erin Vader, coordinator of Schools Advancement and Alumni Relations.

To learn more about Catholic schools in our diocese, their open house dates, financial aid, and registration deadlines, please visit fwdioc.org/catholic-schools. As we lead up to Catholic Schools Week, we will publish mini-features on all of our schools, this week in North Tarrant County:

Holy Trinity Catholic School

Holy Trinity Catholic School, a ministry of Good Shepherd, St. Francis of Assisi, and St. Michael parishes, nurtures the gifts and talents of each child by providing an enriched and challenging environment within a prayerful, inviting Catholic community. Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother are our perfect models as we teach the Gospel and form faithful citizens who learn, serve, and lead.

Holy Trinity Catholic School strives to be the first choice for our parish families, and those of other faith traditions, who desire to provide for their children a superior educational experience. Holy Trinity produces life-long learners, faithful servants and influential leaders. Motivated by the desire for continuous growth and improvement; inspired and strengthened by the Holy Spirit, the faculty and staff of Holy Trinity Catholic School model and teach reverence, respect and responsibility within a life of service and prayer.

Grades: PreK4 - 8

3750 William D. Tate Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76051

817- 421-8000

421-8000 Website: holytcs.org

Open house: February 1 from 6:30 to 8 pm

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School assists parents with cultivating faith, virtue, and wisdom in students by educating and forming the whole child through encounters with truth, goodness, and beauty so that each child becomes a disciple of Christ and is prepared to respond to God’s call. Our Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Atrium offers students the opportunity to discover Jesus the Good Shepherd through Montessori-based methods. In our Outdoor Learning Center, students encounter the beauty and goodness of God’s creation as they develop the habit to observe, record, reflect, and evaluate their findings, which fosters a disposition towards continued curiosity and wonder. Our science students use Delta Science Module kits to investigate science topics through engaging, hands-on activities that develop problem-solving skills. Through the Dominican-based Virtues in Practice program, students learn about virtues and saints as they grow closer to Jesus by imitating His life and virtues.

Grades: PreK3 - 8

2016 Willis Lane, Keller, TX 76248

817- 431-4845

Website: seascs.net

Open house: January 27 at 5-6 pm; January 28 at 10 am - 3 pm

St. John the Apostle Catholic School

At St. John the Apostle Catholic Schools the education of our students is certainly important, but our Catholic faith teaches us that we must not only learn, we must use what we learn to go out and help others. As such, service is an important part of our school to foster the values of gratitude and citizenship. Community service projects are offered to our students throughout the year such as, cleaning the headstones at the National Cemetery, visiting the Carmelite Nuns in Arlington, feeding the homeless at Unity Park, visiting the residents at the nearby assisted living center, participating in the Trinity Trash Bash cleanup, maintaining our nearby Adopt-A-Spot, our Kindergarten “Baby Shower” for Jesus in December, and our weekly donation of can food items to our parish food pantry. Our students can help build a stronger and more united world by taking what they learn and putting it into action through service for the common good.