A Watershed Moment: The Church prepares for the 2018 Encuentro in Fort Worth

December 5, 2016

A young woman carries a crucifix during an international border Mass in Arizona. The Church in America is gearing up for a V Encuentro process that seeks to identify and engage more than 20,000 emerging Hispanic Catholic leaders nationwide. (CNS photo/Nancy Wiechec)

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with NTC staff reporting.

A “moment of grace.”

A “watershed experience.”

A “privileged opportunity.”

That’s how Catholic leaders describe the fifth National Encuentro of Hispanic/Latino Ministry to be held in September 2018 in Fort Worth.

The Catholic Church, nationally and locally, is already gearing up for the massive effort, which is expected to identify more than 20,000 emerging Hispanic Catholic leaders nationwide and involve more than 1 million Catholics from all walks of life. The goal of the movement is to empower Hispanic/Latino Catholics to live their vocation more fully as joyful missionaries to the Church.

The effort received a personal endorsement from Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson at the U.S. bishops’ fall general assembly in Baltimore on November 15, the official launch date of this initiative.

“It is of the utmost importance to foster the ongoing formation and leadership development within Hispanic and Latino Catholic communities,” Bishop Olson said. “V Encuentro is a privileged opportunity to prepare all of us as missionary disciples ready to serve the entire Church and for the Church to affirm and receive the gifts that Hispanics and Latinos bring to the Church in the U.S. in so many diverse generations.”

The theme for the fifth Encuentro, or “V Encuentro,” as it is known in shorthand, is “Missionary Disciples: Witnesses of God’s Love,” according to Auxiliary Bishop Nelson J. Perez of Rockville Centre, New York, chairman of the bishops’ Subcommittee on Hispanic Affairs.

“It is a great opportunity for the Church to reach out to our Hispanic brothers and sisters with Christ’s message of hope and love,” he said. “It is a time to listen, a time to develop meaningful relationships, a time to learn and bear abundant fruits, and a time to rejoice in God’s love.”

The Fort Worth Diocese will host the national V Encuentro in September 2018.

What is V Encuentro?

The V Encuentro is a four-year process of reflection and action that calls all U.S. Catholics to an intense period of formation, consultation, missionary activity, leadership development, and identification of ministerial “best practices.”

Drawing from Pope Francis, the goal of V Encuentro is to do two things: discern ways for the Church in the U.S. to better respond to the needs of the growing Hispanic community and to equip Hispanic Catholics to go out and be missionary disciples for the Church.

“This is carrying forth the tone of Pope Francis” to reach out to the peripheries and to be a welcoming presence to others, said Joel Rodriguez, director of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

“It’s conversion,” Rodriguez continued. “The Bible from Genesis to Revelation points us to one God, Jesus Christ, and Encuentro just points us to Him. It’s a calling to discipleship so that we can go out and share the Good News.”

A Catalyst

Encuentro started in 1972, after the U.S. bishops saw the quick growth of Hispanics in the Church. In a way, Rodriguez explained, the first Encuentro was a call from Hispanics to the Church, to “look at them, notice them” at time when there was minimal pastoral outreach to Latinos in the U.S.

Since then four Encuentros have led to a slew of changes, including the creation of the USCCB’s Secretariat for Hispanic Affairs, a national pastoral plan for Hispanic Ministry, and a growing respect and appreciation of the Church’s cultural diversity.

“Back then, in 1972, it’s what [Hispanics needed],” Rodriguez said. “Come now, more than 40 years later and the Hispanic population within the Church is saying, ‘We still need your support; however, now we’re also ready and prepared to help. Where do you need us?’

“It’s not just an asking for help, it’s also a ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re educated. We’re prepared. We’re catechized. We’re here to help the Church.’”

Delegates from 10 parishes in the Fort Worth diocese met in November 2016. Another delegate meeting will take place in April 2017. Delegates are trained from each parish participating in the Encuentro process. The delegates, in turn, lead a group of 10-15 at their parish, giving them leadership training, formation, etc. (Photo courtesy Joel Rodriguez)

The Process and the Goals

The bishops anticipate more than 1 million Catholics will participate in missionary activity and consultation over the next two years. The V Encuentro will be the culmination of parish, diocesan, and regional encuentros, which start in January and continue through June 2018.

Parish encuentros will take place around the country in May and June in an estimated 5,000 parishes. So far, 10 parishes in the diocese are participating, according to Rodriguez, but he expects that number to go up in the next few months as more local meetings occur.

In the fall of 2017, diocesan encuentros are scheduled, with expectations that more than 150 dioceses will be taking part with a hoped-for 200,000 participants.

The Encuentro for the Diocese of Fort Worth is expected to take place in October 2017 and will draw more than 1,000 local Catholics for a day of workshops, leadership training, and Mass.

“It’ll be a very blessed day of spiritual growth,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of formation will be taking place that day.”

Regional encuentros are slated for March-June 2018, with 10,000 delegates expected; the regions will conform to the U.S. bishops’ 14 episcopal regions. The regional meeting for North Texas Catholics will be held in San Antonio.

Then comes the V Encuentro, to be held Sept. 20-23, 2018, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine. “After this national gathering, our local Church will have a deeper understanding of mission and evangelization,” said Juan Rendon, diocesan director of Permanent Deacon Formation.

But that’s not the end as there will be a post-encuentro working document written to implement the V Encuentro’s results.

Among the outcomes Bishop Perez said should result from the V Encuentro are:

• the identification of best practices and pastoral initiatives in the development of resources in parishes, dioceses, schools and national organizations

• an increase in the number of vocations to priesthood, religious life, and the permanent diaconate

• an increase in the percentage of Hispanic students in Catholic schools from the current 15.5 percent to 20 percent

• identification of at least 20,000 emerging leaders ready for ongoing formation and ministry in the Church

• an increased sense of belonging and stewardship among Hispanics.

The Hope for Unity

Rodriguez said that Encuentro goes beyond the overarching theme of evangelization.

The “big, magnificent movement” of Encuentro helps bring different cultures, generations, and ethnicities together as one Church, he said.

“This is open to everybody,” he continued. “This is open to non-Hispanics as well because it’s full and total integration. The flavor, as you would say, of Encuentro is Hispanic. But it doesn’t say it’s not open to anybody.”

Hence, Rodriguez, who is working closely with Bishop Olson, other ministry leaders, parish delegates, and priests to bring the local effort to fruition, encourages all parishes to participate.

“It’s not a segregation movement, it’s an integrational movement,” Rodriguez said. “So if it’s announced in their parish and they want to learn more about it, the doors are open.”

More information about how to participate in V Encuentro will be forthcoming on the diocesan website, www.fwdioc.org. Information on Encuentro is also available on vencuentro.org.