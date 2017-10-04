October 13, 2017

Bob Walters (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

FORT WORTH — “The only way to stop abortion is prayer. It’s our only tool. But when we gather together, it’s incredible,” said Bob Walters, the Knights of Columbus diocesan task leader for pro-life.

Walters has participated in weekly prayer on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood for at least 15 years because “it’s a life and death issue. If we can kill our children, who are we?” He has witnessed women approach the clinic but turn around, which he credits to the Holy Spirit.

During 40 Days for Life, a peaceful prayer vigil between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5, Walters joins about 300 others who commit to round-the-clock presence to promote the sanctity of life.

In Fort Worth, the demonstration is located at 6464 John Ryan Drive. Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

Some vigil hours remain unfilled. More information and sign-ups can be found at www.40DaysFortWorth.com.