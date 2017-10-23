October 27, 2017

David Williams (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

FORT WORTH — David Williams cannot remember a time he didn’t participate in 40 Days for Life. He and his family have been praying to end abortion his whole life.

“Anything is possible through prayer. That’s why we are out here,” said the 16-year-old.

Williams and his family spend one hour in prayer each week on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood to promote the sanctity of life. Between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5, a peaceful, prayerful vigil is taking place around the clock at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

Approximately 300 pro-life supporters have committed to spend an hour each week in prayer to show God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the facility. Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

Some vigil hours remain unfilled. More information and sign-ups can be found at 40DaysFortWorth.com.