Refugees and immigrants share their stories, journeys with Bishop Olson

September 28, 2017

Bishop Michael Olson listens to migrants' stories and interacts with them during "Share the Journey" at Catholic Charities Fort Worth on Sept. 27. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — On Sept. 27, Pope Francis launched “Share the Journey,” a two-year worldwide campaign to promote encounters with migrants, by meeting hundreds of refugees and immigrants at St. Peter’s Square.

Later that afternoon, Bishop Michael Olson responded to Pope Francis’ call to welcome the stranger by meeting with migrants from four countries at Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW).

According to Bishop Olson, the pope is “especially concerned that we lose sight of the human stories of refugees and people become faceless, nameless, and without a voice when they are lumped in as refugees. What’s at stake is their sense of belonging with a family and belonging in a community.”

He continued, “Our challenge in our society today is that people become problems. Our response is to keep people from becoming treated . . . as just another statistic . . . and become understood as our brothers and sisters.”

In solidarity with the Holy Father, the bishop heard stories:

From Mexico, Domingo Gonzalez

Domingo Gonzalez and his wife, Flor Torres.

After working more than a dozen years in construction, Domingo Gonzalez launched his own underground utility business, and it’s grown to six employees. His family is growing too — he’s got two daughters and a son on the way. But Gonzalez is afraid his flourishing business and family will vanish. A DREAMer, he fears the DACA program will end and he will be separated from his wife and children.

Gonzalez came to the U.S. from Mexico with family when he was 14. At first, he saw only a great nation, with great people and more opportunities for a better life. Now he senses that he is unwelcome, even hated.

“The President and Congress and the rest of the people need to find a better solution,” said Gonzalez. “DACA is not just a work permit, it’s lives and families.”

From Democratic Republic of Congo, Amani Stephane

Amani Stephane.



Amani Stephane wants people to know that refugees are contributors. “When you give them a chance, they give back to society.”

Born to the “wrong tribe” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Stephane grew up with rejection and discrimination, and when civil war broke out, the intolerance escalated to killings. Fearing for his life, he left his job as a pharmacist and he and his wife sought asylum in the U.S. His first job here: doing laundry in a nursing home.

Stephane has since earned a master’s degree in mental health. He and his wife own their home, where they are raising their four children. He works with refugees at Catholic Charities Fort Worth, and he admires their resilience. According to Stephane, refugees come seeking safety and work hard to establish themselves and contribute to their new community.

From Iraq, Hussain Al Mftool

Hussain Al Mftool.

Hussain Al Mftool was a target, because he worked in Iraq for an international communications company that conducted business with the U.S. government. When his sons walked to school, he followed closely behind to make certain they were not kidnapped. Before he drove, he checked underneath his car for a bomb. He did not feel safe at the market, because “they know you, where you worked.”

Al Mftool’s life may have been saved by his Special Immigrant Visa. He arrived in Fort Worth with his wife and two sons in January. Now, he said, “anything is possible.” His sons are happy they can play outside and are doing well in the fifth and third grades.

Al Mftool likes his job at a retail warehouse but is most excited that in the U.S. “anyone can study.” He plans to take classes at Tarrant County College next semester towards a business management degree so he can accomplish his dreams “step by step.”

From Myanmar, Ru Hta Dun

Ru Hta Dun.

Ru Hta Dun has faced enormous challenges. Surviving persecution in her homeland of Myanmar. Losing her husband to malaria. Leaving her young son with her sister as she and her daughter fled the country. Walking by night to a refugee community in Malaysia. Living four years where any resources you had might be stolen.

Her attitude, however, is grateful. Because of the “welcoming by America” she received eight years ago, she feels safe and secure. She works as a case manager in CCFW’s refugee resettlement program. She has become a citizen, bought a house, and her daughter is studying aircraft science at a university and recently earned a pilot’s license.

Dun said, “Refugees leave behind everything [they] have. It’s not easy to start a new life in a new country.” But she doesn’t regret her decision to leave Myanmar 12 years ago. “I hope for a safe and secure life. I dream for my children’s bright future. Today all my dreams come true.”

Common threads

After listening to their stories, Bishop Olson told the migrants, “We have to continue this conversation within society . . . to help other’s voices be heard, to bring them forward, because you are making contributions to society, you belong, and you are needed.”

He pointed out common threads in the migrant’s stories. Refugees come to this country focused just on survival, but through their initiative, they transition to participating in the community.

The bishop also touched on hostility towards migrants, which he suggested is fueled by fear, ignorance, and apathy — all of which can be diminished by personal encounters with immigrants and refugees.

Bishop Michael Olson listens to migrants' stories during Share the Journey on Wednesday. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



Immigration is an international problem which requires our cooperation, he continued, including calling other countries’ governments to accountability on human rights. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports the number of displaced people in the world has never been higher.

Heather Reynolds, president of CCFW, said the current administration plans to set a historically low limit on the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. In recent years, CCFW has resettled about 650 refugees into North Texas per year, but the new policy would cut that number in half, roughly.

Bishop Olson concluded the conversation by saying, “I hope as we share the journey that we can continue a sense of coming to know each other better, to form a better society, and be more grateful for your presence and contribution, as well as protective of you.”

“Share the Journey” is sponsored by Caritas Internationalis, the global network of national Catholic charities, including the U.S. Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA. All Catholics are encouraged to organize or participate in events and opportunities allowing migrants to share their experiences with their host community.

For more information on the Share the Journey initiative, visit ShareJourney.org.