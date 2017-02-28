Gary Fragosso retires after 20 years with diocese

January 5, 2017

Gary Fragosso is seen in his office in this Dec. 2016 photo. (NTC file photo)

FORT WORTH — Most people think of building the Kingdom in a spiritual sense but for Gary Fragosso, who recently retired from his position as the Finance and Administrative Services Assistant Director for Property Management after 20 years with the Diocese of Fort Worth, building the Kingdom is a concrete reality.

“It’s kind of interesting to tell people I’m an architect,” he said during a recent interview with the NTC. “People ask what kind of houses I build, but architects build buildings mostly; not houses.”

Yet, under Fragosso’s watchful eye, houses of learning, fellowship, and worship have been built during a period of enormous growth for a diocese that serves more than 900,000 Catholics. And while his role in these projects has been largely administrative, the unassuming Midwesterner brought a particular set of skills to his position.

“I’m uniquely qualified to do this job,” Fragosso said. “Where am I ever going to have another opportunity like this?”

Indeed.

Fragosso earned a degree in architecture with a minor in economics at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. When he moved to Texas to develop new buildings for RadioShack, he continued his education, earning his MBA at the University of Texas, Arlington in 1990. In September of 1996, he was hired by the diocese as a construction coordinator, charged with overseeing building projects and working with contractors. Over the years, his position has evolved to include making sure parishes and schools have their finances in order and are in compliance with diocesan procedures.

“I like to be collaborative,” he said. “It’s good when people seek and heed your advice. When it’s under budget and on time, it can be very rewarding.”

Even as he prepared to vacate his position at the end of December, the periphery of Fragosso’s workspace remained littered with stacks of blueprints, spec sheets, and schedules — although most of it has found its way to the desk of his office mate. Asked how he will spend his retirement, Fragosso responds with a good-natured laugh.

“My wife has got a list of ‘honey-do’s’ that should keep me busy for the first couple of years!” All kidding aside, though, he’s looking forward to the well-deserved rest he’s earned.

“I’d like to get healthy,” he said. “You know: eat better, exercise. My mom is 94 years old. She and my sister live in the area so it’s going to be good to spend time with them. Maybe travel a little; I have a brother and sister that are still back home in Greendale, Wisconsin.”

When taking the long view of a career that has been spent working for the Church, however, Fragosso sees himself as a simple servant.