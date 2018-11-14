Bishop Michael Olson to sign 50th anniversary book

December 4, 2018

Bishop Michael Olson will sign the 50th anniversary book, Beyond the Frontiers of Faith, on Friday, Dec. 21. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



The 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Fort Worth causes us to celebrate with great joy for the mission entrusted to us. In commemoration of this joy, the Diocese presents Beyond the Frontiers of Faith, a book that tells the 500 year story that led to the creation of the Diocese of Fort Worth.

As you turn the pages in this beautifully designed book that includes mementos from across the years, you’ll learn about the intrepid journey that brings us to this anniversary. From the early beginnings with the arrival of the first missionaries in Texas to the explorers who sought riches and the friars who wanted to save souls. This 316-page, richly illustrated, hard cover book tells the story of how our present Diocese became a reality.

To add to the uniqueness of your 50th anniversary book, we invite you to have your book signed by Bishop Michael F. Olson, STD on:

Friday, December 21, 2018

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

St. Patrick Cathedral Parish Hall

1206 Throckmorton Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102