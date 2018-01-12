Look and learn, Catholic schools outside Tarrant County

January 25, 2018

Part 4 of 4 - Catholic Schools outside Tarrant County



From January 28 — February 3, 2018 the 19 schools in the Diocese of Fort Worth will celebrate the faith-driven focus, high academic standards, and priority on service that define Catholic education.

During Catholic Schools Week — a joint project of the U.S. bishops and the National Catholic Education Assocation — the schools will host several events like Masses, service projects, book fairs, intergenerational activities, and career days, but also open houses for families, parishioners, and other community members.

“The open houses at our diocesan schools are a great opportunity for parents to see all that our schools have to offer their families: an education experience that encompasses the whole child and the whole family,” said Erin Vader, coordinator of Schools Advancement and Alumni Relations.

To learn more about Catholic schools in our diocese, their open house dates, financial aid, and registration deadlines, please visit fwdioc.org/catholic-schools. As we lead up to Catholic Schools Week, we have published mini-features on all of our schools, this week outside Tarrant County:

Immaculate Conception Catholic School

Immaculate Conception Catholic School exists to provide a Christ-centered academic environment designed to promote the total development of the student — and we take this mission seriously!

High-energy, efficient, and spirit-filled are just a few of the ways to describe ICCS’s leadership in hosting not one, but two academic meets each spring in Denton. ICCS is the only diocesan school to host Private School Interscholastic Association academic meets, which it has done for more than a decade. It’s an amazing amount of work with upwards of 1,000 people on campus for the meets, but the fruit is enormous. While gracious, the students of Our Lady’s School take the competition pretty seriously, being crowned academic champions for 13 consecutive years in area and achieving the State Academic Championships on several occasions. Go Academic Team!

Grades: PreK3 - 8

2301 N. Bonnie Brae Street, Denton, TX 76027

940-381-1155

Website: CatholicSchoolDenton.org

Open house: January 26 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm (includes spaghetti dinner)

Notre Dame Catholic School

Student formation is at the forefront of the Notre Dame Catholic School experience. As the only Catholic school within a 50 mile radius of Wichita Falls, Notre Dame has provided generations of students with academic, athletic, and spiritual formation unique to this community. From our early childhood program to our senior high students, our dedicated faculty and staff have aided in that formation with a Christ-centered focus throughout the curriculum. The strong sense of community within our school families, both past and present, also makes the experience one that parents greatly desire for their children. There are many words that could be used to describe the Notre Dame Catholic School experience, though one in particular is consistently expressed: “Excellence.”

Grades: PreK3 - 12

2821 Lansing Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76309

940-696-1011

Website: NotreDameCatholic.org

Open house: January 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Established in 1890 – the same year as its hometown of Muenster – Sacred Heart upholds the traditions of the past, while preparing its students for the future. Beyond offering exceptional academics, and multiple opportunities for students to grow through athletics and the arts, SHCS students grow in their faith. Each Friday, the students have the opportunity to pray before the Blessed Sacrament in the parish chapel: a replica of the original first used for both Mass and school classes in 1890.

Grades: PreK3 - 12

153 E. 6 th St., Muenster, TX 76252

St., Muenster, TX 76252 940-759-2511

Website: shmuenster.com

Open house: January 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

St. Martin de Porres Catholic School

St. Martin de Porres Catholic School has some fantastic news! The doors have opened to the newly built SMdP school facility, 4000 W University Dr. in Prosper. Bishop Michael Olson dedicated the school on November 3, and the students enjoyed the rest of the day by celebrating St. Martin de Porres’ Feast day with Brother Broom parties. St. Martin de Porres Catholic School currently serves PK3-7th grade. 8th grade will be added for the 2018-19 school year.

Grades: PreK3 - 8

4000 West University Dr., Prosper, TX 75078

469-362-2400

Website: smdpcatholic.org

Open house: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Mary Catholic School

St. Mary Catholic School is an environment wrapped in layers of tradition, dedication, and community. Throughout our 126 years, we take pride in the commitment of our parish and staff to build lifelong learners with Catholic values at their core. An important component to the success of our school is the resilient support that we receive from our community. We often see parish members and other citizens of our town volunteering and attending school events. This is a constant reminder of the presence of our small town community and the positive impact our school continues to provide.