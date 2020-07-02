Meet the Class of 2020 deacon candidates

July 14, 2020

The 2020 Class of Deacons for the Diocese of Fort Worth made their profession of faith and their oath of fidelity to Bishop Michael Olson at St. Patrick Cathedral on June 24, 2020. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — The first group of permanent deacons to be ordained in eleven years for the Diocese of Fort Worth will receive the sacrament of Holy Orders on Monday, August 10, 2020. The 24 men have undergone five years of discernment and formation as they prepare to serve Christ's Church more deeply.

In advance of the livestream Mass of Diaconate Ordination at 7 p.m. on August 10, which can be watched at fwdioc.org, we would like to introduce one deacon candidate each day. Please join us in prayer for these men.



Thomas Doran (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Thomas Doran, Good Shepherd Parish, Colleyville



Tom Doran has served in various ministries at Good Shepherd Parish and heard his call to the diaconate through regular attendance at Adoration. “The nearly six-year formation process has been a time of spiritual growth and a deepening of my relationship with Christ and His Church. It is a process of letting go and fully trusting in God. This process affirmed my calling to the diaconate and allowed me to experience many ways of serving Christ and His Church”.

He continued, “The opportunity to serve the homeless, the sick, and dying in various pastoral ministries was a very humbling experience. These encounters could involve praying, listening, or simply just being present as guided by the Holy Spirit.” Parish internships, including various assignments, include participating in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) process. “I was blessed to have had the opportunity to teach and mentor candidates and catechumens over the last several years in RCIA. To open the Scripture, the sacraments, and the Mass, and to accompany them on their faith journey was such a privilege.”

Tom has been married to Mary Ann for 41 years. They have two adult daughters, a son-in-law, and a grandson. Tom received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Emerson College and continued his studies in management by receiving a Master’s in Public Administration, and recently earned his Master of Arts in Theology from St. Joseph College. He has spent most of his career in the financial services industry in the area of business analysis and project management. He is currently employed by Toyota Financial Services as a Senior Enterprise Compliance Privacy Analyst.

Tom feels blessed to have been called to the diaconate and looks forward to serving the Fort Worth Diocese in various charitable, pastoral, and liturgical roles as directed by the bishop.





Ralph Lira (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Ralph Lira, St. Peter Parish, Lindsay



Ralph Lira felt the call to the diaconate while on a men’s retreat where he met and became friends with a deacon candidate. Deacon Barry answered Ralph’s questions and is still a great resource for him. Ralph also was influenced by his former pastor from St. Mark, Fr. Tim Thompson, as he discerned his call.

The intellectual formation has been challenging for Ralph but very rewarding and there is still so much to learn. “The greatest gift was our ability to take the book knowledge and put it into practice as community volunteers in different venues.” Ralph experienced the face of Jesus Christ in a profound way serving at the Monsignor King Outreach Center for the homeless in Denton. “And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to the least of these brethren, you did it to me.’” “These people of God showed me who we are called to serve,” he said.

Ralph is married to Susan and they have two adult children, a son and daughter. Together they own Precision Art Dental Lab in Denton. Ralph earned his National Certification of Dental Technology in 1991 and continues to fabricate dental prosthetics. They moved to Valley View from Denton in the summer of 2016.

His family is Ralph’s greatest blessing and his children along with their spouses and children continue to encourage and pray for him. One of the many gifts of formation is the relationship with his wife which has grown stronger through the process. “Many people advised us not to work together in our business but Susan’s background as a Kansas farm girl who watched her father and mother work together every day gave us the desire to make it work.” Ralph looks forward to serving where the bishop calls him and feels the call to teach, especially in family catechesis.