Why (and how) do we know what we know?

April 23, 2019

Fr. Brian Mullady, OP

BEDFORD — How did the Church establish her doctrine? And what is the foundation for that doctrine? Father Brian Mullady, OP, will help unearth the answers to those questions and more by referencing Holy Scripture, the early Church Fathers, the Doctors of the Church, and Church documents through Vatican II.

The diocese is hosting Introduction to Doctrine on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 3713 Harwood Road in Bedford.

Fr. Mullady is well respected and renowned for hosting 12 series on EWTN, according to Marlon De La Torre, diocesan director of evangelization and catechesis. De La Torre expects Fr. Mullady, a priest and college professor, will approach doctrine with both an academic and pastoral viewpoint.

The subject of Church doctrine is timely, according to De La Torre, who said, “We’ve had confusion related to marriage and family, morality, the role of the papacy — what does the Church teach versus what is being miscommunicated. At this point in time, there’s a lot of clarity that’s needed, so this will help. Sometimes getting to the root of the problem means finding the source, and that’s what we’re going to do in this workshop.”

