St. Thomas Aquinas Knights spearhead food drive

September 5, 2017

Pictured (from left to right) are Marty McDermed, Micky Nortman, Luther Slay of Shepherd’s Storehouse, Richard Janeski and Mike Fritcher. (photo courtesy of Knights of Columbus)



PILOT POINT — On Saturday, Aug. 12, Knights of Columbus Council 2045 and 4th Degree Assembly 2042 presented almost $1,300 to Luther Slay of Shepherd’s Storehouse in Pilot Point.

The donation was made possible through the generosity of the parishioners of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and sponsors who contributed during the month-long food drive. “The Knights of Columbus wish to thank all those who participated in this worthy cause,” said representatives of both councils.

The donation will help Shepherd’s Storehouse provide food, clothing, diapers, school supplies and many other day-to-day items to the needy of our community. Through an arrangement with the North Texas Food Bank, Shepherd’s Storehouse is able to purchase canned goods and non-perishable food items at a greatly reduced price, which further extends the buying power of each dollar.

The Shepherd’s Storehouse model was envisioned in the mid-1980s by Luther Slay, the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church at that time. In the beginning, Shepherd’s Storehouse provided help for a limited number of families and was supported solely by donations from Calvary Baptist. A few years later, Walter Ray donated land and Shepherd’s Storehouse continued its operations in a trailer. In May of 1990, Shepherd’s Storehouse received its designation as a non-profit charitable organization.

Over the years, support for Shepherd’s Storehouse has greatly increased, and it now receives donations from churches of all denominations and schools, as well as from individuals and organizations throughout the community. From its humble beginnings, Luther Slay has built Shepherd’s Storehouse into an organization that assists scores of needy families every month.