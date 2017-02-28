Pat Miller finds new applications for faith, service upon retiring from diocese

January 5, 2017

Pat Miller (NTC file photo)

FORT WORTH — When an energetic “people person” with a deeply engrained sense of service enters the workforce, 30 years of fundraising and development work for the Church can disappear in the twinkling of an eye.

But don’t tell Pat Miller, who retired from her position as Associate Director of the Advancement Foundation for the Diocese of Fort Worth in December, that the next chapter of her life means she’ll have to slow down.

“I’ve always been active,” she said during a recent interview with the NTC. “And I enjoy working with a team; being part of something.”

The oldest of four children, Pat grew up in the largely Irish and German Catholic community in Dubuque, Iowa. There she attended Catholic schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and learned to embrace what she calls a “Midwestern work ethic” from her parents, whom she described as “hardworking people committed to community service.” For young Pat, the combination of faith and community service came together when she joined the Girl Scouts at age seven, an association she maintains to this day.

“I’m a lifelong Girl Scout,” she said. “There’s been a tradition of scouting in my family.”

After high school graduation and a stint at Clarke University, Pat had yet another opportunity to join her faith and love of service together, this time as Director of Development for Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. That position ignited a passion for fundraising that not only set the course of her career, but also changed her life. After 20 years of working with her boss, Don Miller, the widowed gentleman and father of nine asked Pat to be his wife. When she accepted his proposal in 2001, the then 50-year-old who had been single her whole life became a wife and mother.

Her marriage to Miller eventually led Pat to Fort Worth, where her new husband had taken a position as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Worth. Shortly after their arrival, Pat, too, found herself using her years of experience in service to the diocese in various aspects of fundraising and development. Now, more than twelve years later, Pat is ready to join her husband Don, who retired from his position with the diocese two years ago.

“I’m ready to experience life in a different way,” she said. “I want the freedom to be spontaneous.”

That spontaneity will not, however, interfere with the countless professional associations Miller has developed over the course of her career. A Certified Fund Raising Executive, or CFRE, since 1991, she is the current President-elect of the Fort Worth Metro Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, a board member and the immediate past President of the Partnership for Philanthropic Planning Lone Star Council, and serves as Board Chair of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

“I still want to be a part of the community,” Miller said. “Peer professional relationships are important. Besides, after all these years, I don’t know it all, but I’ve got a broad range of experience that gives me a comprehensive view of the field.”

So, with all of her professional associations intact, what does retirement look like for Pat Miller?

Between visiting 22 grandchildren spread across the country, enjoying season tickets to Texas Rangers baseball games, and planning to catch up on some reading, Pat would be remiss to let her skills get rusty.

“I’ll most likely become a community volunteer,” she said.

Most likely, she will.