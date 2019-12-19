Bishop Olson offers assistance in seeking care for Tinslee Lewis

January 2, 2020

Bishop Michael Olson in a Sept. 2018 file photo. (NTC/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — In response to a ruling made Thursday by a Texas judge, Fort Worth Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael F. Olson is offering to assist the family of baby Tinslee Lewis in seeking compassionate and appropriate care for her in a Catholic health care facility.

Bishop Olson said, “Healthcare decisions involving the vulnerable and severely ill are best made in the patient’s interests by family and healthcare providers, and not by judges, by politicians, or by lobbyists.” The bishop added that the offer is made out of respect and value for the dignity of Tinslee's life to prevent and relieve her suffering and to support the best possible quality of life for Tinslee and her family.

Born premature with a rare heart defect and suffering from chronic lung disease, Tinslee has remained at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her birth 11 months ago. She has required full respiratory and cardiac support since July.

Cook Children’s notified Tinslee’s family of their plan to remove her from life support in November. After Tinslee’s mother sought an injunction to continue Tinslee’s care, a Texas judge sided with the hospital on Jan. 2.

Bishop Olson is offering to consult with baby Tinslee’s family and appropriate Texas Catholic health care facilities during the seven-day period in which Cook Children’s Medical Center agreed that it would take no action to withdraw life-sustaining treatment to allow Tinslee’s family time to make decisions on a path forward.