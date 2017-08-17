Terri Schauf appointed director of Respect Life ministries

August 23, 2017

Terri Schauf (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)

FORT WORTH — Terri Schauf's new position as director of Respect Life ministries for the Diocese of Fort Worth will allow her to continue a long career of advocacy for life in all its stages.

Schauf has lived in Texas for nearly 20 years, having come here from Wilmington, Delaware.

She replaces Michael Demma, who recently retired.

Schauf will be in charge of the Respect Life efforts in the diocese aimed at implementing the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities within the diocese, joining a national effort to nurture, protect, and sustain human life from conception to natural death.

Schauf said she learned about the position when she was contacted by Marlon De La Torre, department director for catechesis with the diocese.

"Marlon De La Torre contacted me in May and said, 'I want to put a bug in your ear about this,’" she said. He asked her to pray about it and let him know. She said that one of the areas De La Torre wanted to emphasize was education, particularly educating the catechists.

With her background in education, Schauf was intrigued.

She prayed about the job and realized that it was a good fit for her, particularly because of the education emphasis and because the position was being made part time.

Schauf, who has two small children, said, "I don't think I'd be able to do it if it was full time."

Schauf's most-recent post was as education director for Texans for Life Coalition. Prior to that, Schauf worked as education coordinator for the Catholic Pro-Life Committee from 2001 to 2008.

She was a middle school teacher at The Highlands School in Irving from 1998-2001, and taught theology at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington in 1997 and 1998.

Schauf has a bachelor of arts degree from Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio. She lives in Fort Worth just north of Aledo, and is a member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Aledo.