Diocesan schools host open houses in celebration of Catholic Schools Week

December 17, 2018

Mary Bui, left, and Brooklyn Masters, of St. Rita Catholic School, bow their heads during a prayer at the 8th Grade Vocations Day at St. Patrick Cathedral April 25. (NTC/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — From Wichita Falls to Prosper and Fort Worth, the 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Fort Worth will be hosting open house opportunities in celebration of Catholic Schools Week.

Catholic Schools Week, which runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, is a joint project of the U.S. Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Education Association. The week-long event celebrates the faith-driven focus, high academic standards, and priority on service that defines Catholic education.

Ahead of Catholic Schools Week, the schools will open their doors to families, parishioners, and community members interested in learning more.

"The open houses at our diocesan schools are a great opportunity for parents to see all that our schools have to offer their families: an education experience that encompasses the whole child and the whole family," said Erin Vader, coordinator of Schools Advancement and Alumni Relations.

Below is a list of open houses:

All Saints Catholic School, Fort Worth

January 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

February 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit ascsfw.org or call 817-624-2670.

Cassata Catholic High School, Fort Worth

January 24, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit cassatahs.org or call 817-926-1745.

Holy Family Catholic School, Fort Worth

Personal tours available by appointment.

For more information, visit hfcsfw.org or call 817-737-4201.

Holy Trinity Catholic School, Grapevine

January 31, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 11, 2019 (Pre-K and Kindergarten) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit holytcs.org or call 817-421-8000.

Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Denton

January 28 to Feb. 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

January 30 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

April 24 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

For more information, visit catholicschooldenton.org or call 940-381-1155.

Nolan Catholic High School, Fort Worth

Personal tours available by appointment.

For more information, visit nolancatholic.org or call 817-457-2920.

Notre Dame Catholic School, Wichita Falls

January 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elementary and High School campus tours available by appointment.

For more information, visit notredamecatholic.org or call 940-692-6041.

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, Fort Worth

January 30, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit olvfw.com or call 817-924-5123.

Sacred Heart Catholic School, Muenster

January 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon

For more information, visit school.shmuenster.com or call 940-759-2511.

St. Andrew Catholic School, Fort Worth

January 27, 2019 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit standrewsch.org or call 817-924-8917.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, Keller

January 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

January 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit seascs.net or call 817-431-4845.

St. George Catholic School, Fort Worth

January 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit stgeorgecatholicschool.org or call 817-222-1221.

St. John the Apostle Catholic School, North Richland Hills

January 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

January 29, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit stjs.org or call 817-284-2228.

St. Joseph Catholic School, Arlington

January 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit stjosephtx.org or call 817-419-6800.

St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, Arlington

Personal tours available by appointment.

For more information, visit smgschool.org or call 817-275-5081.

St. Martin de Porres Catholic School, Prosper

Personal tours are available by appointment.

For more information, visit smdpcatholic.org or call 469-362-2400.

St. Mary's Catholic School, Gainesville

January 29, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit smsmustangs.com or call 940-665-5395.

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, Fort Worth

January 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit spsfw.org or call 817-246-2032.

St. Rita Catholic School, Fort Worth