From pro-abortion to pro-life: Chris Aubert kicks off 40 Days for Life

September 29, 2017

Pro-life supporters listen to a speaker during the 40 Days for Life kick-off rally Wednesday in front of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth. About 200 people attended the rally to pray for an end to abortion. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

FORT WORTH — Chris Aubert launched the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil with his riveting, honest testimony about how his search for truth transformed him from a secular Jew who supported abortion rights to a Catholic pro-life advocate.

40 Days for Life is an international campaign that emphasizes a positive, prayerful presence outside abortion facilities to show God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the clinics.

This year marks the 11th year Fort Worth has organized a pro-life prayer demonstration on the sidewalk of Planned Parenthood. The movement began in 2004 outside of Planned Parenthood in College Station (that abortion facility closed in 2013) and expanded nationwide in 2007.

Chris Aubert, the rally’s featured speaker, shared that when he was in his 20s, he supported two of his girlfriends in their decision to have an abortion, believing that abortion was a women’s health issue that eliminated a “blob of unviable tissue.”

Featured speaker Chris Aubert shares his testimony of how he became a pro-life advocate. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

Years later, an ultrasound appointment with his wife to see their first baby left his “head spinning. I went instantaneously from pro-abortion to pro-life,” he said. Seeing a poster of the stages of development and watching the ultrasound showed him “it’s not a clump of cells. It’s a baby.”

“God’s truth penetrated my blindness,” said the father of six, who then began to question the other beliefs that guided his decisions. He entered the Catholic Church in 1997, and since then he has frequently spoken and written on Catholic and pro-life issues.

“I live with the killing of two of my own kids. I will spend my time making sure no one else makes the same mistake,” said the lawyer, who lives in Southlake. However, he emphasized, “God’s goodness is awesome, how He can bring good out of evil.”

According to Bobby Warren, Fort Worth campaign coordinator and a parishioner of St. Patrick Cathedral, Fort Worth is one of the few cities to organize a 24/7 prayer vigil for the duration of the rally, which ends Nov. 5.

Approximately 300 pro-life supporters have committed to spend an hour each week in prayer at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth. Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

Some vigil hours remain unfilled. More information and sign-ups can be found at www.40DaysFortWorth.com.