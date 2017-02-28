Door of Mercy closes, but God’s mercy never ends

November 22, 2016

Members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver sing during the closing Mass for the Year of Mercy at Our Mother of Mercy Church in Fort Worth on Nov. 19. (Photo by Juan Guajardo / NTC)

FORT WORTH — More than 5,000 pilgrims entered Our Mother of Mercy Church in Fort Worth, designated as the primary Door of Mercy for the diocese, during the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy, according to longtime members of the parish.

“Every Mass has been full, and especially the last month has been standing room only,” said Dr. Carolyn Yusuf, a parishioner since 1956. “We’ve offered the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament every Friday, and the church was full all day last Friday. We had a steady flow of people for Adoration.”

The closing of the Jubilee was no exception. With faithful packing every pew and standing along the walls, Bishop Michael Olson celebrated Mass at the church on Nov. 19, the Solemnity of Christ the King.

Choir member Dorothea Lee-Menefee said, “The year has been a Spirit-filled time. Before Mass, visitors have arrived early to pray the Divine Chaplet or the Rosary, and they stay after to fellowship or pray.”

She noted that pilgrims have visited in organized groups from other churches as well as individually, including one pilgrim from Ontario, Canada.

Bishop Olson reflects on the theme of mercy during his homily on Nov. 19. (Photo by Juan Guajardo / NTC)

During the Saturday evening Mass, Bishop Olson reflected on the theme of mercy as illustrated in the Gospel reading from Luke, in which Jesus hangs on the cross between two thieves.

One thief is cynical, taunting Jesus to save them and himself. The path of the first thief, who is trying to get his own way, is marked by autonomy and anonymity. With that mindset, caring for others becomes a burden or a problem, remarked the bishop.

In contrast, the second thief acknowledges his own sinfulness, recognizes Jesus’ innocence, and seeks belonging in Jesus’ Kingdom. Jesus responded, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.”

“One of the chief fruits of mercy is belonging,” said the bishop. “The second thief had the hope that God, Jesus, can give him that mercy. With God’s mercy, we have citizenship in God’s Kingdom. Having accepted God’s mercy, we belong to Christ and each other.”

As demonstrated by the two thieves, discipleship is a decision, according to the bishop. We make a decision to receive the grace and mercy of God. “The decision is clear. We can be confident because of God’s mercy. God calls us while we are still sinners.”

The bishop said, “Mercy itself does not end this evening. During this Year of Mercy, we have a greater awareness of what God has done in Jesus Christ.”

Father Bartomiej Jasilek, SVD, pastor of Our Mother of Mercy, compared the end of the Year of Mercy to Mother’s Day. He concluded Mass by stating, “You don’t stop honoring your mother because Mother’s Day has passed. The end of the Year of Mercy is the beginning of us putting mercy into practice. Be merciful, as your Heavenly Father is merciful.”

Then, to that end, he announced that he would stay after Mass to offer additional opportunity for the sacrament of Reconciliation.

A man walks through the Door of Mercy at Our Mother of Mercy Parish in Fort Worth on Nov. 19, the day of the diocesan closing Mass for the Year of Mercy. (Photo by Juan Guajardo / NTC)

Dr. Yusuf said that being the primary Door of Mercy for the diocese gave her a deeper appreciation for the universality of the Church. “It’s been a real blessing. We see how others worship and admire the quiet reverence they show during Adoration. Then we come together for Mass, and they see that it’s OK to sing, clap, and participate.”

She continued, “It breaks down barriers when we all come together. You can feel at home no matter what church you are from.”

Pope Francis proclaimed an Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy that began Dec. 8, 2015, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The pope opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome and announced that each diocese would designate a church of special significance during the Year of Mercy.

All around the world, churches celebrated the conclusion of the Year of Mercy. Pope Francis said Sunday in a Mass marking the formal close of the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica, “Even if the Holy Door closes, the true door of mercy, which is the heart of Christ, always remains open for us. God has no memory of sin, but only of us, of each of us, we who are his beloved children.”

The Vatican estimates more than 12,000 holy doors were opened during the Jubilee across the world. In the Diocese of Fort Worth, Bishop Olson designated eight secondary Doors of Mercy, one in each deanery, in addition to the primary Door of Mercy at Our Mother of Mercy.