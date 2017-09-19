Pray to archangels for protection from devil, pope says

September 29, 2017

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael help encourage and accompany Christians on life's journey and defend them from the devil, Pope Francis said.

While the three archangels serve the Lord and contemplate his glory, God also "sends them to accompany us on the road of life," the pope said in his homily at morning Mass in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Sept. 29, the archangels' feast day.

They have "an important role in our journey toward salvation," he said. For instance, Michael has been tasked with waging war against the devil, who is a "nuisance in our life."

The devil seduces everyone, like he did Eve, with convincing arguments and temptations, the pope said.

"The Lord asks (Michael) to wage war," he said, and "Michael helps us wage war, to not be seduced."

Gabriel, on the other hand, is the bearer of good news, the news of salvation. He, too, is with the people and helps when "we forget" the Gospel and forget that "Jesus came to be with us" to save us.

Raphael, the pope said, is the one who "walks with us," protecting people from the "seduction of taking the wrong step."

The pope asked that people pray: "Michael, help us in the fight; everyone knows what battle they are facing in their lives today. Every one of us knows the fundamental battle — the one that puts salvation at risk. Help us.

"Gabriel, bring us news, bring us the Good News of salvation, that Jesus is with us, that Jesus has saved us, and give us hope," he continued. "Raphael, take us by the hand and help us on the journey to not go the wrong way, to not remain immobile, always walking, but helped by you."