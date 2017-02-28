Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Our Mother of Mercy

January 18, 2017

Bishop Brendan J. Cahill, of the Diocese of Victoria, delivers his homily at Our Mother of Mercy Church during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Mass Jan. 14. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

FORT WORTH — A gathering of multiple demographics packed Our Mother of Mercy on Jan. 14 to celebrate and ponder Dr. Martin Luther King’s message of peace and nonviolent yet determined change.

Bishop Michael Olson joined by Bishop Brendan J. Cahill of the Diocese of Victoria led the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Mass.

“I'm very grateful he traveled to be with us on this important weekend in the life of our Church and life of our nation,” Bishop Olson said.

Bishop Cahill opened by reflecting on King’s famous 1963 letter penned while he was in a Birmingham, Alabama jail. The letter is in response to a previous letter from several religious leaders of the day including Bishop Joseph Durick.

The clergymen, in their letter, urge King to hold off and wait.

King, in his letter, acknowledges frustration and anger.

“He wrote that he would have expected his fellow clergymen to be the most supportive,” Bishop Cahill said. “That he would have hoped they would have stood up for justice as our scripture teaches us.

“Now, as I read that letter as a white clergyman and a white bishop, one thing I was curious about was, how did those clergymen respond? What did they do when they were called out?”

A poster of Martin Luther King Jr. is seen at Our Mother of Mercy. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Bishop Durick, Bishop Cahill recalled, transformed from one who displayed little concern for disenfranchised blacks early in his career to one of the strongest advocates for civil rights in the South, a position that frequently angered his contemporaries.

“But, because of Dr. Martin Luther King, he began to live more fully the Gospel he had inherited,” Bishop Cahill said. “Now I think, as we gather on the anniversary of Martin Luther King, it might be good for us to review the principles he laid out in his letter.”

Those principles translate into concern for international, national, local and family affairs, Bishop Cahill said.

The bishop urged attendees to broaden their awareness of international and national affairs and called for a softening of our public discourse.

“The language we use needs to be a language to build-up society, and we need to stand for justice and protecting the civil rights and value of every person,” Bishop Cahill said.

Locally, he said, we should focus on relationships among different groups, fairness, and dialogue.

The Mass concluded with the presentation of awards to nine area Catholic school students who wrote essays on King, the theme of which was, “How can I be an agent of mercy?”

Singing in the streets, members of the choir led parishioners to a reception at nearby Bethlehem Center after the Mass.

King’s message applies to all, parishioner Frederick Bob said.

“He wanted unity for all,” Bob said. “And I think it’s coming about. But it’s a slow process and you get setbacks.”

Parishioner Dorothea Lee-Menefee agreed.

Jason Anthony Jefferson II, of St. Matthew Parish in Arlington, sings the Responsorial Psalm. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

“God moves in his time, not mine,” Lee-Menefee said. “I'm hoping to see it in my lifetime. But if not, I know it will happen.”

Parishioner Destiny Peoples, 25, said she still finds King’s message of hope, a relevant one.

Megan Claire Miller, 12, a member of St. Patrick Cathedral, credited King and others for her life today. While much of society remains separated, many ways of coming together exist, she said.

“Anything can bring us together,” Miller said. “We can come together [through] social media unless we’re too busy tearing each other down instead of bringing each other up.”

Father Bartomiej Jasilek, SVD, pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Church, said he sees hope in his growing congregation.

“We have this beautiful historically African-American church,” Fr. Jasilek said. “But now we see everyone coming here: Asians, Hispanic people, African-Americans, Caucasians, people from many places. And they say there’s something special about this place, that they can feel the spirit of unity. Everyone is welcome so much, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”