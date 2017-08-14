Fort Worth Serra Club sends off seminarians with support, prayers

August 17, 2017

Thirty seminarians joined Bishop Michael Olson at the annual seminarian party hosted by the Fort Worth Serra Club (photo courtesy of Fort Worth Serra Club)



FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Serra Club hosted its annual seminarian party honoring 30 seminarians on Aug. 6, prior to the start of the new seminary school year.

The annual seminarian party is one of the ways the Fort Worth Serra Club fosters vocations to the priesthood and the religious life and supports priests and religious in their vocations.

Earlier this year the Serra Clubs in Fort Worth and Dallas and the Vocation Offices of the Fort Worth and Dallas dioceses sponsored the Vocation Awareness Program. The Vocation Awareness Program has been hosted each summer since 1990 and more than 1,000 individuals have attended the program.

This year 17 men and 11 women from the Diocese of Fort Worth attended the Vocation Awareness Program. Some of the seminarians attending this year’s annual Seminarian Party had previously participated in the Vocation Awareness Program prior to entering the seminary.

Bishop Michael Olson has shown his support for vocations, stating that, “One of the most important things that the Serra Clubs in Fort Worth and Arlington have done over the years has been to initiate the Vocation Awareness Program along with their Serran brothers and sisters in Dallas.”

The Fort Worth Serra Club also fosters vocations by taking the St. John Paul II traveling monstrance to parishes and encouraging parishioners across the diocese to pray for the success of the Vocation Awareness Program.

Other activities include the hosting of monthly Holy Hours in various parishes for quiet reflection, and prayers for all vocations and the organization of poster contests and other activities to engage youth to consider a vocation to the religious life. Also, all Serrans are encouraged to participate in the “31 Club,” which involves each Serran choosing a specific day every month to pray for vocations at Mass or by praying the Rosary.