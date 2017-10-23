Olympic medalist Katie Meili inducted into Nolan Hall of Fame

October 27, 2017

Katie Meili, center, stands with her father, Bill, and mother, Karen, after being inducted into the Nolan Catholic High School Hall of Fame. (NTC photo/Lance Murray)

FORT WORTH — Chalk up another accolade for Nolan Catholic High School graduate Katie Meili.

Nolan inducted the 2009 graduate and gold-medal-winning Olympic swimmer into its Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 during halftime of the Vikings' 49-10 homecoming victory over John Paul II High School.

Meili's father, Bill, and mother, Karen, stood with her on the field during the induction ceremony.

The induction was a pleasant surprise for Meili, 26.

"It's such an honor," Meili said. "I never thought I would achieve enough success to be inducted into any hall of fame, so it's definitely something special."

Friends, former teachers, and fans gravitated to Meili during the homecoming dinner preceding the game and induction ceremony.

Meili, who grew up in Colleyville, won a gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as a member of the U.S. 4 x 100-meter medley relay, and she won an individual bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Meili developed her competitive spirit at Nolan.

"High school is kind of your formative years and I had so many teachers and classmates and friends," she said. "That's when I really started to be competitive and setting such high goals for myself, so that's when it all started — so it's nice to come back and be honored."

Katie Meili talks with some young fans during the Homecoming Dinner at Nolan Catholic High School. (NTC photo/Lance Murray)

A 2013 graduate of Columbia University, Meili is a first-year law student at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C.

"I love it, I'm so happy I decided to go," Meili said about law school. "I think it’s super interesting. I'm like a big nerd, I love school, I've always loved school."

Meili used the time between her Columbia graduation and law school to fulfill her dream of Olympic success in Rio de Janeiro.

"I knew I wanted to go to law school for a while, and the swimming thing was kind of a detour," Meili said. "I'm really excited that I'm going back to fulfill my other dream, which was going to law school."

Meili said she loves law school.

"I don't know what kind of law I want to do," Meili said. "I'm just trying to get through the first year."

Meili said her time in Catholic education helped form who she has become.

"It was one of the most influential pieces in my life," Meili said. "Faith kind of penetrated everything — my schoolwork, my sport, my family life."

Faith has always been a major force in Meili's life.

"The foundation was always built on faith and religion and a relationship with God and using that as a guiding light," Meili said.

Catholic education, too, was integral in Meili's maturation.

"I like to consider myself a humble person, and I have such great relationships with my friends and family," Meili said. "I think that all started with my Catholic education. It really kind of formed me into who I am."