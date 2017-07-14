Gary Patton joins Diocese of Fort Worth as director of HR

July 20, 2017

NTC photo/Juan Guajardo



FORT WORTH — When Gary Patton received a surprising phone call about an HR opportunity working with the Diocese of Fort Worth, the Dallas native couldn’t pass it up.

Patton was happy being a Human Resources consultant after 30 years of working for companies with international parent companies with offices in Costa Rica, the Philippines, Mexico, and India, and achievements like helping oversee 125 company acquisitions. Plus, as a self-employed consultant more recently, he was able to experience “different environments, different cultures” with clients in Colombia and throughout the U.S.

But the Catholic convert found it “exciting that I could actually work in the same culture where I was growing on my faith journey.”

“This is going to be a fun challenge,” the new director of HR told the NTC. “I came to bring my experience in creating systems and other programs but also came here for my faith.”

Using his extensive experience, Patton is keen on finding ways he can partner and work with managers, priests, and employees in the diocese, in addition to overseeing all the work that comes with Human Resources: benefits, retirements, workers’ compensation, hiring, and Safe Environment.

“I feel like I was brought here,” he said, adding his decision to join the diocese wasn’t all HR-related. “It’s about coming and serving God and the diocese and learning how to strengthen my faith.”

Patton is also looking forward to working with, and being a resource for, the diocese’s parishes, pastors, and Catholic schools.

“I want to partner with you and learn how your area runs and what you need for me to help you,” he said.

To do that, he and his wife — after relocating to North Texas from Georgia — have begun visiting all 90 parishes in the diocese in hopes of personally meeting the pastors, office managers, and parish staff he’ll be working with.

The eager yet humble Patton concluded, “I’m still in learning mode” and “learning about the parishes, schools, and diocese in order to make good decisions, be a contributor, as well as serve God.”