Top charity rating bolsters confidence

September 19, 2018

Cindy and Javier Lucio (NTC/Jayme Shedenhelm)

FORT WORTH — Cindy and Javier Lucio are described by the staff members at Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) as “amazingly creative,” “incredibly generous,” and “visionary.”



The vision that these native Texans share with their friends at CCFW is the dream of ending poverty, and this bold goal, they admit, is one that drives their support as dedicated volunteers and consistent donors to the agency.



The Lucios, members at Holy Family Parish in Fort Worth since 1995, are the parents of two young adult sons. The chef (Cindy) and architect (Javier) are also business owners and entrepreneurs, world travelers, art lovers, and passionately involved community members. The many programs offered by Catholic Charities — initiatives that help thousands of clients to achieve stability and self-sufficiency each year — effectively respond to the needs that are close to their hearts, explained the Lucios.

“I’ve been involved in many non-profits through the years, and that history has helped me to see how very well-run Catholic Charities is, and what important work they are doing in the community,” said Javier.

Their firsthand experience of the agency’s commitment to accountability and transparency has given the couple “total confidence” that their financial gifts to CCFW are used responsibly and in ways that offer the greatest possible impact.

That confidence is well-founded, according to officials at the national Charity Navigator organization, based in Glen Rock, N.J. Charity Navigator, utilizing stringent data-driven analysis, evaluates more than 1.5 million American charities each year, with the objective of assisting donors in identifying and supporting the country’s most effective and well-run charitable organizations.

“We are proud to announce Catholic Charities Fort Worth has earned our eighth consecutive four-star rating,” wrote Michael Thatcher, Charity Navigator’s president and CEO, in a letter. “This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. . . . Only three percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least eight consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that Catholic Charities Fort Worth outperforms most charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Catholic Charities Fort Worth apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

According to Cindy, the coveted four-star rating is simply an affirmation of what they already know to be true about Catholic Charities.

“We wear our commitment to this amazing agency on our sleeves,” she said. “We encourage everyone to join us in supporting Catholic Charities Fort Worth.”

For more information about CCFW, visit CatholicCharitiesFortWorth.org or call 817-534-0814.