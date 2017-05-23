Scouting youth honored with special emblems, awards

May 20, 2017

Bishop Michael Olson poses for a photo with six American Heritage Girls from throughout the diocese who earned the Family of God award. (Photo courtesy Catholic Committee on Scouting for the Diocese of Fort Worth)



COLLEYVILLE — With a stiff, cold breeze from the northwest ruffling neckerchiefs, some 90 Catholic Girl Scouts, American Heritage Girls, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Venturers filed into Good Shepherd Parish April 30 to receive a variety of honors.

Usually, the annual program recognizes the work of pre-teens and teens, but one award this year made this day different: Bishop Michael F. Olson received the St. George Award. The pendant award is the highest that may be bestowed on a local Scout council honoree. The emblem recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic youth in Scouting.

Emblems chairperson Gil Ramon welcomed the youth and their family members to the presentation of 12 different honors. But first, Bishop Olson invoked God’s blessing on the honors program and then blessed all of the emblems and awards. Afterward, he addressed the audience saying the several programs represented at the ceremony help further the importance of religious faith in youth development.

American Heritage Girl Rosa Weaver of Unit TX0013 read a passage from Scripture and Scout William Temple of Troop 1171 read the Scouts’ Prayer. Ramon then summoned the youth forward by groups for their recognition: for female youth—Guardian Angel, God Is Love, Family of God, Holy Family, I Live My Faith; Mary, the First Disciple; and Spirit Alive; and for the male youth, the Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei, Pope Pius XII, and Chi Rho.

Bishop Michael Olson is seen with 13 Cub Scouts from 11 parishes. They earned the Light of Christ award. (Photo courtesy Catholic Committee on Scouting for the Diocese of Fort Worth)



Girl Scout and American Heritage Girls leaders Holly Dollar and Anne Bremer handled the female honors. John Anthony, chair of the Fort Worth Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting did the same for the males.

Four youth members of the Boy Scouts of America were recognized for a special achievement, the Chi Rho patch given to those who earned during their years in Scouting all four of the Scouting emblems: the Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei, and the Pope Pius XII emblem. The youth honored were: Austin Curtis, Troop 451; Jacob Stephens, Troop 9168 of St. Philip Parish; Jacob Pierce, Crew 304 of St. Bartholomew Parish; and Johnny Ringo, Troop 1905 of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. An endowment fund in honor of longtime Scouter Bob Connelly sponsors the Chi Rho patch.

After the bishop’s medal was presented, past Catholic Committee chairman John Cuccaro told of how Bishop Olson’s support of these Catholic youth groups led the awards committee to honor the prelate with the St. George award, the highest award a local committee may present to an individual.

The bishop closed the event with a blessing on all present.